OPPO Reno 15 series with MediaTek chips may launch soon: What to expect

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is reportedly gearing up to launch the OPPO Reno 15 series soon. According to a report by GSMArena, one of the models of the upcoming OPPO Reno 15 series has surfaced on the Geekbench online database. The alleged smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM. The report adds that the OPPO Reno 15 series will comprise a base model, a Pro model, and a Pro Max model. The lineup is expected to debut in China before the end of December, and will likely be followed by an India launch.

According to the report, the smartphone that appeared on Geekbench is likely to be the OPPO Reno 15 or 15 Pro as the Pro Max model is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset. ALSO READ: WhatsApp's new Apple Watch app brings support for chats, voice notes, more OPPO Reno 15 series: What to expect According to GSMArena, the OPPO Reno 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1272x2800 pixels resolution. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The device could run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and include a triple rear camera setup comprising 200MP, 50MP, and 50MP sensors, along with a 50MP front camera. It is also tipped to house a 6,500mAh battery supporting 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

According to Smartprix, the OPPO Reno 15 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display offering a 144Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is likely to run Android 16 with the ColorOS 16 interface. The phone could feature a 200MP main camera paired with two 50MP sensors, and a 50MP front camera. Powering the device may be a 6,800mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The standard OPPO Reno 15, according to Smartprix, is expected to sport a smaller 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to include a triple rear camera system with 200MP, 50MP, and 8MP sensors, alongside a 50MP front camera. The device could feature a 6,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

ALSO READ: Apple's next MacBook may run on iPhone chip, priced below MacBook Air OPPO Reno 15 Pro Max: Expected specifications As per GSMArena, here are the expected specifications of the OPPO Reno 15 Pro Max: Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, HDR10+, 1272 x 2800 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 9400

RAM: 12GB, 16GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16

Rear camera: 200MP + 50MP + 50MP

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6500 mAh

Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless OPPO Reno 15 Pro: Expected specifications According to Smartprix, here’s what consumers can expect from the OPPO Reno 15 Pro: