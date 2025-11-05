WhatsApp's new Apple Watch app brings support for chats, voice notes, more

WhatsApp has introduced a new app for Apple Watch that lets users read messages, reply, and manage chats without reaching for their iPhone. As detailed in WhatsApp’s blog, users can now view and respond to messages, check incoming calls, send voice notes, and react to chats directly from their wrist. The update expands WhatsApp’s functionality on Apple Watch beyond basic notifications while keeping all messages and calls protected with end-to-end encryption.
Previously, WhatsApp on Apple Watch only allowed users to read alerts and send quick replies, without full chat or media access.
WhatsApp’s app for Apple Watch: What’s new
- Call Notifications: Users can now see who is calling directly on their Apple Watch, allowing them to check incoming calls without picking up their iPhone.
- Full Message View: WhatsApp now allows users to read complete messages directly on their Apple Watch. Whether it is a short reply or a long chat, the full text appears clearly on the screen, without checking the iPhone.
- Voice Messages: For the first time, Apple Watch users can record and send voice messages straight from their Apple Watch. This is supposed to make voice messaging quick and easy to reply while multitasking.
- Emoji Reactions: WhatsApp has added the ability to react to messages with emojis. Users can instantly respond with a thumbs-up, heart, or any quick reaction without typing.
- Improved Media Experience: Photos and stickers now appear clearly on the Apple Watch display. Users will get a better viewing experience, making chats more visual and engaging.
- Chat History Access: Users can now scroll through more of their recent messages, allowing them to revisit earlier parts of a chat without switching to their phone.
In its blog, WhatsApp mentioned that this marks the beginning of a broader effort to improve the Apple Watch experience. The company also noted that personal messages and calls remain protected with end-to-end encryption to maintain user privacy. To get the new app, users will need an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10 or newer.