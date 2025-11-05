Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple's next MacBook may run on iPhone chip, priced below MacBook Air

Apple's next MacBook may run on iPhone chip, priced below MacBook Air

Apple is reportedly developing a new entry-level MacBook powered by an A-series iPhone chip, targeting Chromebook users and students with a lower price than the MacBook Air

Representative image: Apple MacBook Air with M4 in Sky Blue colour

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new entry-level MacBook model, expected to run on an A-series Apple Silicon processor — the same family of chips that power iPhones. According to a report by Bloomberg, the company’s upcoming budget Mac is aimed at users of Chromebooks and entry-level Windows laptops. Apple is also said to be targeting potential iPad buyers who prefer a more traditional laptop form factor over a tablet experience.

Apple’s new entry level MacBook: What to expect

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new MacBook carries the codename J700 and is currently undergoing active testing at Apple, with early production reportedly underway with suppliers. The device is said to be designed for students, small businesses, and casual users — those whose primary needs include web browsing, document work, and light media editing.
 
In terms of hardware, the report notes that Apple’s new budget MacBook will use an A-series chip, marking the first time an iPhone-grade processor will be used in a Mac instead of a chip specifically designed for computers. The laptop will also feature a lower-end LCD display compared to what’s offered on the MacBook Air. Gurman added that the screen size will be the smallest among Apple’s current Mac lineup, measuring slightly below the 13.6-inch panel found on the MacBook Air.

Despite not using a Mac-specific processor, internal testing reportedly shows that the A-series chip chosen for the device outperforms Apple’s M1 chip, which debuted in 2020 and powered the first generation of Apple Silicon Macs.
While it’s unclear which A-series chip Apple plans to use, a previous report from 9to5Mac suggested that it could be the A18 Pro, the same chip found in the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. However, given the device’s early production phase, Apple could also opt for a newer A19 or A19 Pro chip — the same processors introduced with the iPhone 17 lineup.

Apple’s new entry level MacBook: Expected pricing

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s new entry-level MacBook — equipped with an iPhone-grade A-series chip — will likely start around $600, positioning it against premium Chromebooks and iPads paired with Magic Keyboard accessories. For comparison, Apple’s current most affordable Mac is the M4 MacBook Air, which starts at $999, or $899 with educational pricing.

Apple’s new entry level MacBook: Expected launch schedule

The report adds that Apple’s budget MacBook is currently in active testing and early production, with a planned launch in the first half of 2026. This timeline suggests that the new device could debut alongside the iPhone 17e or the M5 MacBook Air, both of which are also expected around the same period.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

