WhatsApp's new Apple Watch app brings support for chats, voice notes, more

WhatsApp’s app for Apple Watch: What’s new
- Call Notifications: Users can now see who is calling directly on their Apple Watch, allowing them to check incoming calls without picking up their iPhone.
- Full Message View: WhatsApp now allows users to read complete messages directly on their Apple Watch. Whether it is a short reply or a long chat, the full text appears clearly on the screen, without checking the iPhone.
- Voice Messages: For the first time, Apple Watch users can record and send voice messages straight from their Apple Watch. This is supposed to make voice messaging quick and easy to reply while multitasking.
- Emoji Reactions: WhatsApp has added the ability to react to messages with emojis. Users can instantly respond with a thumbs-up, heart, or any quick reaction without typing.
- Improved Media Experience: Photos and stickers now appear clearly on the Apple Watch display. Users will get a better viewing experience, making chats more visual and engaging.
- Chat History Access: Users can now scroll through more of their recent messages, allowing them to revisit earlier parts of a chat without switching to their phone.
