OPPO to launch Reno 15 series in India with Pro Mini model: What to expect

OPPO has confirmed that it will launch the Reno 15 series in India. The company has revealed that the lineup will include three models: the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a new Reno 15 Pro Mini. While OPPO Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro have already launched in China, the Pro Mini model appears to be specific to select regions, which includes India.

The company has also shared a few specification details of the upcoming Reno 15 series smartphones:

OPPO Reno 15 series: What to expect

According to OPPO, the Reno 15 series will introduce the company’s new HoloFusion technology, which will create a three-dimensional effect on the single-piece glass back of the phone. As per the company, a square-ring composition around the camera module will produce a soft halo-like glow when light hits the surface.

The company said the Reno 15 series smartphones will feature OPPO’s all-rounder Armour body. The smartphones will also feature a platinum-coated USB port that will be corrosion-resistant. The Reno 15 series is said to come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Reno 15 The Reno 15 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The display will support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and could reach up to 1,200 nits of brightness in suitable conditions. ALSO READ: Apple study explains how AI-powered ISP could boost iPhone cameras: Details The phone will be available in Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Aurora Blue colour options. All the variants will weigh 197g. The Twilight Blue and Glacier White variants of the Reno 15 will measure 7.77mm in thickness, while the Aurora Blue version will be slightly thicker at 7.89mm.

Reno 15 Pro The Reno 15 Pro will feature 1.15mm bezels and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen is said to reach a peak brightness of 3,600 nits and offer a 95.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on top. The phone will be available in Liquid Gold and Cocoa Brown colour options, and is said to measure 7.65mm in thickness while weighing around 205g. ALSO READ: Year ender 2025: Tracing rise of AI assistants from reactive to proactive Reno 15 Pro Mini The OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini will sport a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The smartphone will feature 1.6mm bezels, offering a 93.35 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and AGC DT-STAR D+ for protection. The Reno 15 Pro Mini is said to weigh around 187g and measure 7.99mm in thickness. The Reno 15 Pro Mini will come in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White finishes with a three-dimensional ribbon pattern at the back.

OPPO Reno 15: Expected specifications Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Rear Camera: 200MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto with OIS

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 6200mAh

Charging: Up to 80W

OS: ColorOS 16 (Android)

Weight: Around 197 g

Protection: IP66/68/69

Thickness: 7.77mm (Twilight Blue and Glacier White) and 7.89mm (Aurora Blue) OPPO Reno 15 Pro: Expected specifications Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,600 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Rear camera: 200MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto with OIS

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,500mAh

Charging: 80W wired fast charging

OS: ColorOS 16 based on Android

Thickness: 7.65mm

Weight: Around 205g

Protection: IP66/68/69 OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini: Expected specifications