OPPO to launch Reno 15 series in India with Pro Mini model: What to expect

OPPO Reno 15 series: What to expect
Reno 15
Reno 15 Pro
Reno 15 Pro Mini
- Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450
- Rear Camera: 200MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto with OIS
- Front Camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6200mAh
- Charging: Up to 80W
- OS: ColorOS 16 (Android)
- Weight: Around 197 g
- Protection: IP66/68/69
- Thickness: 7.77mm (Twilight Blue and Glacier White) and 7.89mm (Aurora Blue)
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,600 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450
- Rear camera: 200MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto with OIS
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6,500mAh
- Charging: 80W wired fast charging
- OS: ColorOS 16 based on Android
- Thickness: 7.65mm
- Weight: Around 205g
- Protection: IP66/68/69
- Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450 / Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- Thickness: 7.99mm
- Battery: 6,500 mAh
- Charging: 80W wired charging
- Rear Camera: Triple camera setup with 50MP telephoto lens
- Front Camera: 50MP
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, AGC DT-STAR D+
- Weight: 187 gm
- Durability: IP66/68/69
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app