Home / Technology / Tech News / Our aim is to make AI inference chips' more energy-efficient: Positron CEO

Our aim is to make AI inference chips' more energy-efficient: Positron CEO

Mayank Agrawal, CEO of US-based chip design startup Positron, claims their chips are three-and-a-half times better in terms of power usage and inference workloads

Mayank Agrawal
premium
Mayank Agrawal, CEO of US-based chip design startup Positron
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US-based chip design startup Positron’s mission is to make running artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and AI inference models as efficient and affordable as possible in terms of performance per dollar per watt, the company’s chief executive officer, Mitesh Agrawal, said.
 
Speaking to Business Standard virtually, Agrawal said the company’s proprietary chips, server racks, and hardware solutions have shown an up to 66 per cent improvement in energy consumption over other market leaders, especially in the AI inference workload segment.
 
AI inference is the ability of trained AI and large language models (LLMs) to identify patterns and draw conclusions from completely new data. While running inferences in LLMs uses nearly the same compute power as training of AI and LLM models, the electricity consumption can be significantly higher, especially for large-sized LLMs.
 
“The number one discourse, whether in the United States, India or any other Asian country, is that we have limited power, but we have to build lots of new data centres to support the workloads of all these new AI applications. For every given chip, if we can improve the performance 2-3 times, then we can generate that many more tokens and run as many more applications overall,” Agrawal said.
 
Positron has so far raised $75 million from investors, including Valour Equity Partners, Atreides Management, and DFJ Growth, in the US. A majority of this is currently invested in the research and development of newer chips that are even more energy-efficient than those being shipped by Positron right now, Agrawal said.
 
“The majority of the money right now goes into R&D as well as taping out the chips. Some of the money is allocated for our headcount, but the majority is invested in taping out. For tape-out, we are going to work with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited),” Agrawal said. 'Taping out' refers to the conclusion of a chip's design process, after which it is considered ready to be sent for fabrication.
 
Although most chip design and manufacturing startups and companies typically take 4-5 years to tape out their first product, Positron was able to tape out and commercially ship its first product, Atlas, within 18 months of its launch in 2023, he said.
 
“We ran production workloads for the clients to show them that our product was 3.5x better than rival chips in terms of power usage and inference workloads. That is how we got our meetings and the clients took us seriously,” Agrawal said.
 
The startup, which currently operates with a lean team of 30-odd people, all of whom are based in the US, aims to expand to up to 50 people by the end of this year, he said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WhatsApp for Android tests passkeys for on-device backup encryption: Report

YouTube expands 'Hype' to 39 countries: What is it, how it works, and more

OnePlus 15 to debut in 2025, India launch tipped for early 2026: Report

iPhone 17 series: Apple schedules 'Awe dropping' event for September 9

Apple may discontinue these devices after iPhone 17 launch: Check full list

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnology News

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story