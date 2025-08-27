iPhone 17 series: Apple schedules 'Awe dropping' event for September 9

Apple Awe dropping event: Details
- Date: September 9, 2025
- Time: 10am PT (10:30 PM IST)
- Venue: Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California
- Livestream: Apple website, Apple TV, YouTube
Apple Awe dropping event: What to expect from iPhone 17 series launch event
iPhone 17 series:
- iPhone 17: Expected features include a ProMotion LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate, a better front camera, and the A19 chip.
- iPhone 17 Air: Could become Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.5mm thickness. Expected specifications include a single 48MP rear camera, a smaller 2,800mAh battery, eSIM-only connectivity, and the A19 chip.
- iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Likely to feature a new hybrid aluminium–glass design, a redesigned camera bar, an upgraded 48MP telephoto camera, an improved front camera, bigger batteries, support for reverse wireless charging, and the more powerful A19 Pro chip.
Apple Watches:
- Apple Watch Series 11: Expected upgrades include blood pressure monitoring (for hypertension alerts rather than precise measurements), a new sleep score function, a 5G RedCap modem for faster data connectivity, and the new S11 chip.
- Apple Watch Ultra 3: Could bring satellite-based emergency messaging and blood pressure tracking, alongside a slimmer design, a larger display with an anti-reflective coating, and the S11 processor.
- Apple Watch SE 3: May switch to the design of the Series 8 with larger display sizes (41mm and 45mm). It is expected to be powered by an S9 or S10 chip, and Apple may use rigid plastic for the casing to keep costs lower.
AirPods Pro 3:
Apple Home Devices:
- Apple TV 4K: A new version may feature the A18 or A17 Pro processor, enabling Apple Intelligence support. It could also include Apple’s in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 7 capability.
- HomePod Mini 2: Expected to run on a newer S-series chip (possibly S9 or S10), which would allow it to handle some Apple Intelligence tasks. It may also use Apple’s own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip and support Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7.
