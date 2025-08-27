iPhone 17 series: Apple schedules 'Awe dropping' event for September 9

Apple has announced that it will be hosting its annual hardware launch event, titled ‘Awe dropping’ this year, on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, California, US. At the event, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, next-generation Apple Watch models, and the AirPods Pro 3. There is also a chance that Apple introduce a new HomePod mini and a refreshed Apple TV 4K at the event. Alongside hardware, Apple may also provide launch timelines for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, and other upcoming software updates.

Apple Awe dropping event: Details

Date: September 9, 2025

Time: 10am PT (10:30 PM IST)

Venue: Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California

Livestream: Apple website, Apple TV, YouTube

Apple Awe dropping event: What to expect from iPhone 17 series launch event

iPhone 17 series:

Apple’s iPhone lineup for 2025 is expected to continue with four models, though one change may stand out. Instead of a Plus model, Apple could unveil an all-new ultra-thin device called the iPhone 17 Air. Other models in the lineup are also set to bring significant upgrades.

iPhone 17: Expected features include a ProMotion LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate, a better front camera, and the A19 chip.

iPhone 17 Air: Could become Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.5mm thickness. Expected specifications include a single 48MP rear camera, a smaller 2,800mAh battery, eSIM-only connectivity, and the A19 chip.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Likely to feature a new hybrid aluminium–glass design, a redesigned camera bar, an upgraded 48MP telephoto camera, an improved front camera, bigger batteries, support for reverse wireless charging, and the more powerful A19 Pro chip. ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series: Apple may offer reverse wireless charging with Pro models

Apple Watches: Apple could launch three new Apple Watch models at the Awe Dropping event on September 9. These include: Apple Watch Series 11: Expected upgrades include blood pressure monitoring (for hypertension alerts rather than precise measurements), a new sleep score function, a 5G RedCap modem for faster data connectivity, and the new S11 chip.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Could bring satellite-based emergency messaging and blood pressure tracking, alongside a slimmer design, a larger display with an anti-reflective coating, and the S11 processor.

Apple Watch SE 3: May switch to the design of the Series 8 with larger display sizes (41mm and 45mm). It is expected to be powered by an S9 or S10 chip, and Apple may use rigid plastic for the casing to keep costs lower. AirPods Pro 3: ALSO READ: After Beats, Apple to bring heart-rate tracking to AirPods with Pro 3 model The third-generation AirPods Pro are also anticipated to make their debut at the Awe Dropping event. The earbuds are expected to run on the new H3 chip and introduce several health and convenience features, including in-ear heart rate tracking, ear canal temperature sensors, infrared gesture controls, upgraded spatial audio with improved positional accuracy, and enhanced Find My integration using a UWB chip. Apple may also release a slimmer charging case with a capacitive pairing button.