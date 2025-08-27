WhatsApp for Android tests passkeys for on-device backup encryption: Report

WhatsApp is evaluating passkeys integration to encrypt on-device data backups on Android devices. According to the platform update tracker WABetainfo, the passkey integration will allow users to encrypt their backups taken on-device with a passkey, providing a more secure and convenient way to protect conversations and media. Passkeys add an extra security layer, keeping encrypted files safe while making authorised access easier.

The feature is currently available to select beta testers and is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s Passkey security: How it works

As per the report, the passkey option adds an extra layer of protection for backup data. Unlike traditional passwords, passkeys are securely stored in the user’s password manager and automatically accessible on trusted devices linked to the same account. This eliminates the need to memorise or manually manage long passwords, while maintaining strong encryption.

It is to be noted that the passkey for encrypted backups is separate from the passkey used to access the WhatsApp app itself. This separation ensures that each layer of security remains independent, with multiple passkeys available for different features if needed. ALSO READ: Apple may discontinue these devices after iPhone 17 launch: Check full list Previously, WhatsApp users could encrypt backups with a custom password or a 64-digit encryption key. While effective, this approach required remembering or safely storing the password. Many users reported losing access to backups after forgetting their passwords. With passkeys, authentication is handled automatically via Android APIs and integrated password managers. Users can confirm their identity using familiar methods, including fingerprints, facial recognition, or device PINs, making backup restoration faster and more secure.