Apple may discontinue these devices after iPhone 17 launch: Check full list

Apple is set to host its annual hardware launch event, ‘ Awe Dropping, ’ on September 9, where the company is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series , new Apple Watch models, and the AirPods Pro 3. As part of the yearly refresh, Apple is also expected to phase out some existing devices to make way for new products. Here’s a look at all the devices that may be discontinued following the iPhone 17 launch:

Apple devices that could be discontinued after iPhone 17 series launch

iPhones:

The spotlight at the September 9 event will be on the iPhone 17 lineup, which is expected to include four models—the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air , the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. With their arrival, Apple is likely to remove several older models from its store.

ALSO READ: Apple reportedly set to revamp iPhone line with Air, Fold, and more models Traditionally, Apple retains its two non-Pro flagships from the previous year at reduced prices. This suggests that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may remain available for purchase, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus from 2023 are expected to be discontinued. For the Pro models, Apple typically discontinues last year’s premium options to clear the path for the newest generation. This means the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could be dropped once the iPhone 17 Pro models hit the market.

Following iPhone models could be discontinued after the launch of the iPhone 17 series: iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max Apple Watch: Apple usually retires its Series models when new ones launch, which indicates that the Apple Watch Series 10 could be replaced by the new Apple Watch Series 11. Likewise, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to succeed the Watch Ultra 2. A new Apple Watch SE is also anticipated at the event, which would likely take the place of the Watch SE 2 introduced in 2022. ALSO READ: Apple's Koregaon Park retail store in Pune opens on September 4: Details