OnePlus 15 to debut in 2025, India launch tipped for early 2026: Report

Successor to the OnePlus 13, the next OnePlus flagship may feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 50MP triple-camera system with periscope telephoto lens

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)
OnePlus 13 (Image: OnePlus)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is preparing to unveil its next flagship, expected to be named the OnePlus 15, towards the end of 2025. The India launch is likely in early 2026, according to a Mint report.
 
Interestingly, the company may skip the “OnePlus 14” moniker due to superstitions around the number 14 in Mandarin-speaking regions, positioning the OnePlus 15 as the direct successor to this year’s OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 15: What to expect

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite-series chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and as much as 1TB of internal storage.
 
It is likely to sport a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, slimmer bezels, and a refined design.
  On the camera front, the OnePlus 15 may feature a triple-lens setup: a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor.
 
The device is also tipped to include a 5,500mAh battery — slightly larger than the 5,400mAh unit on the OnePlus 13 — with support for 100W fast charging. 

OnePlus 15: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP OIS main + 50MP ultra-wide + 64MP telephoto
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired
While official confirmation is awaited, the expected upgrades suggest that the OnePlus 15 will build on the strengths of its predecessor, with meaningful improvements in display, performance, and imaging.

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

