OnePlus 15 to debut in 2025, India launch tipped for early 2026: Report

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite-series chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and as much as 1TB of internal storage.

It is likely to sport a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, slimmer bezels, and a refined design.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 15 may feature a triple-lens setup: a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor.

The device is also tipped to include a 5,500mAh battery — slightly larger than the 5,400mAh unit on the OnePlus 13 — with support for 100W fast charging.