Parents accuse OpenAI, Character.AI of failing kids' safety at Senate panel

The father of a California teenager who died by suicide earlier this year gave a testimony before a US Senate panel on Tuesday, accusing OpenAI’s ChatGPT of pushing his 16-year-old son toward self-destruction, Bloomberg reported.

“We’re here because we believe that Adam’s death was avoidable, and that by speaking out we can prevent the same suffering for families across the country,” said Matthew Raine, with his wife Maria seated behind him. Their son Adam took his life in April.

ALSO READ: FTC probes OpenAI, Meta, Snap over chatbot risks and data practices Raine and his wife had already filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, claiming ChatGPT encouraged harmful thoughts and manipulated Adam’s behaviour during months of interaction.

AI companies face growing scrutiny OpenAI is not the only company under the spotlight. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently launched investigations into Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platforms, Elon Musk’s xAI, Snap, and Silicon Valley-based Character Technologies. Regulators are examining whether their AI systems expose children to serious psychological risks. The push comes as the Trump administration continues to back US dominance in artificial intelligence, largely through a light-touch regulatory approach. But lawsuits and rising concerns from grieving parents are fuelling calls for stricter oversight, the Bloomberg report said. ALSO READ: Microsoft, OpenAI, other US firms herald Trump's UK visit With pledges Hours before the Senate hearing, OpenAI boss Sam Altman announced new safeguards for teenagers. These include an age-prediction system to detect under-18 users, parental controls that can block access during certain hours, and limits on conversations related to suicide and self-harm.

Other parents share painful stories The Raines were not alone in testifying. A mother identified as “Jane Doe” spoke publicly for the first time since suing Character.AI last year. She alleged that her son suffered sexual exploitation and manipulation by the chatbot, which led to self-harm and behavioural changes. He is now receiving treatment in a supervised facility. Megan Garcia, whose 14-year-old son Sewell Setzer III died by suicide in February, also testified. She said prolonged abuse by Character.AI contributed to his death. Garcia’s lawsuit against the company survived an initial dismissal attempt in May. “They have intentionally designed their products to hook our children. They give these chatbots anthropomorphic mannerisms to seem human,” Garcia told lawmakers.