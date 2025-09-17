Home / Technology / Tech News / Faster Wi-Fi in India on hold as 6 GHz spectrum delicensing postponed

Faster Wi-Fi in India on hold as 6 GHz spectrum delicensing postponed

The rollout of 6 GHz spectrum has deepened the divide between mobile operators and tech firms. Mobile operators oppose free 6 GHz band use, while tech firms back the delicensing of the band

Wifi
Wi-Fi 6E is a wireless network standard, representing an extension of the Wi-Fi 6 standard (Photo: Shutterstock)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
The wait for faster Wi-Fi speeds in India is set to extend further, with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) postponing the notification of rules for delicensing the lower part of the 6 GHz spectrum band, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
Allocating this spectrum would enable the rollout of technologies like Wi-Fi 6E and 7, which offer internet speeds nearly 10 times faster than the current average in Indian homes and offices.
 
What is Wi-Fi 6E?
 
Wi-Fi 6E is a wireless network standard, representing an extension of the Wi-Fi 6 standard, as indicated by the 'E' suffix. This advanced version adds support for the 6 GHz frequency band, alongside the existing 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands used by Wi-Fi 6. It allows precise handling of large volumes of signals with very low latency, making it suitable for high-speed connectivity applications.
 
Studying technical feasibility
 
The DoT has reportedly set up a committee to conduct a technical and field study on the viability of unlicensed use of Wi-Fi (including point-to-point and point-to-multipoint links) within the band, and assess potential interference risks with existing terrestrial and satellite networks.
 
In May, the department had decided to delicense the lower portion of the band and allocate it without auction. At that time, draft rules were also published, with a deadline of August 15 to implement the policy. However, the deadline has long passed, and the final rules are unlikely to be notified anytime soon, according to the report. The spectrum allocation can proceed only once the rules are officially notified.
 
This delay means that the latest Wi-Fi technologies and compatible devices will remain non-operational in India. Industry experts point out that the 6 GHz band can support data speeds up to 9.6 gigabits per second (Gbps).
 
Earlier, the DoT had earmarked the upper portion of the band (6,425-7,125 MHz) for 4G and 5G services. In May, it delicensed the lower segment (5,925-6,425 MHz) for Wi-Fi applications. The technology sector hailed this move as a game-changer for India’s digital advancement.
 
What's the sticking point?
 
According to the report, mobile operators have contended that the band should be reserved for mobile telephony. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI)—whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea— reportedly argued that yielding to Wi-Fi service providers’ demands for free access to the 6 GHz band would result in a significant revenue loss for the government.
 
In contrast, the Broadband India Forum (BIF), representing major technology players such as Google, Meta, and Microsoft, along with telecom equipment makers including Ericsson, Cisco and Huawei, has strongly backed delicensing the 6 GHz band to fully realise its potential for Wi-Fi services, the report said.
 
Following the publication of the draft rules, all stakeholders from both the technology and telecom sectors submitted their opinions to the DoT. Due to divergent views, the department reportedly decided to form a committee to examine the issue in greater detail.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

