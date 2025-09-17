YouTube Live adds creators-focused features, including games: What is new

YouTube has announced a major update to its livestreaming service with a set of new features at its Made on YouTube event. According to YouTube, the upgrades are designed to improve the live streaming experience for both creators and viewers. Among the highlights is the integration of Playables into live with more options, along with dual-format streaming, AI moments, and side-by-side ad format.

YouTube’s Live Streaming: New features

Playables

YouTube is expanding its catalog of lightweight, interactive games to livestreams. First introduced last year, Playables feature titles like Angry Birds Showdown, Cut the Rope, Tomb of the Mask, and Trivia Crack. With the update, creators can choose from more than 75 games, play them during broadcasts, engage viewers through live chat, and monetise the session just like any other stream.

YouTube is expanding its catalog of lightweight, interactive games to livestreams. First introduced last year, Playables feature titles like Angry Birds Showdown, Cut the Rope, Tomb of the Mask, and Trivia Crack. With the update, creators can choose from more than 75 games, play them during broadcasts, engage viewers through live chat, and monetise the session just like any other stream.

Dual-format streaming Another major change is dual-format streaming, which lets creators broadcast in both horizontal and vertical formats at the same time. This ensures that whether viewers are on desktop or mobile, the experience is optimised, with all viewers still joining the same live chat. Additionally, YouTube is expanding live reactions; creators can now go live on mobile and even react to other ongoing streams in real time. Streaming highlights by AI YouTube has also introduced AI-powered highlights, which automatically select key moments from a livestream and convert them into Shorts for easier sharing. A new Practice Mode has also been added, giving creators a safe way to test setups before going live.