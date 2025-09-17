Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube Live adds creators-focused features, including games: What is new

YouTube Live adds creators-focused features, including games: What is new

Update focused on YouTube livestream feature brings Playables - a set of lightweight interactive games, AI-created highlights in the form of shorts, dual-format streaming, side-by-side ads, and more

YouTube Live streaming update
YouTube Live streaming update
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
YouTube has announced a major update to its livestreaming service with a set of new features at its Made on YouTube event. According to YouTube, the upgrades are designed to improve the live streaming experience for both creators and viewers. Among the highlights is the integration of Playables into live with more options, along with dual-format streaming, AI moments, and side-by-side ad format. 

YouTube’s Live Streaming: New features

Playables

 
YouTube is expanding its catalog of lightweight, interactive games to livestreams. First introduced last year, Playables feature titles like Angry Birds Showdown, Cut the Rope, Tomb of the Mask, and Trivia Crack. With the update, creators can choose from more than 75 games, play them during broadcasts, engage viewers through live chat, and monetise the session just like any other stream.

Dual-format streaming

 
Another major change is dual-format streaming, which lets creators broadcast in both horizontal and vertical formats at the same time. This ensures that whether viewers are on desktop or mobile, the experience is optimised,  with all viewers still joining the same live chat.  Additionally, YouTube is expanding live reactions; creators can now go live on mobile and even react to other ongoing streams in real time.

Streaming highlights by AI

 
YouTube has also introduced AI-powered highlights, which automatically select key moments from a livestream and convert them into Shorts for easier sharing. A new Practice Mode has also been added, giving creators a safe way to test setups before going live. 

Monetisation

 
On the monetisation front, YouTube is rolling out side-by-side ads, which are a non-intrusive format that displays ads alongside content rather than interrupting streams. In addition, the company is rolling out a feature for channel memberships that allows creators to smoothly switch from a public livestream to a members-only one. As per YouTube, this makes it easier to deliver exclusive content, reward loyal supporters, and strengthen communities while encouraging more fans to join as paid members.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon schedules event for Sept 30: Echo speaker, Colour Kindle expected

Nothing Ear 3 to be launched on Sep 18: Super Mic, aluminium frame expected

Faster Wi-Fi in India on hold as 6 GHz spectrum delicensing postponed

Google tests Apple Spotlight-like search bar on PCs with a new Windows app

World Ozone Day 2025: Why the ozone hole matters and India's plan to act

Topics :Tech NewsYouTuberYouTube channelartifical intelligenceSocial media apps

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story