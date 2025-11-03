Home / Technology / Tech News / Perplexity to show pictures from Getty Images in AI search results, more

Perplexity to show pictures from Getty Images in AI search results, more

Perplexity partners with Getty Images in a multi-year deal to integrate licensed visuals into its AI tools, ensuring proper attribution and copyright compliance

Perplexity AI (Image: AI Magazine)
Perplexity AI (Image: AI Magazine)
Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:55 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Perplexity will display pictures from Getty Images across its AI search and discovery tools under a multi-year deal that sent the visual content company's shares five per cent higher on Friday. 
The deal marks the latest in licensing tie-ups between AI startups and digital platforms, which are looking to create new revenue streams while protecting their intellectual property. 
Getty will provide visuals to Perplexity through an API integration that will allow the AI platform to pull licensed images directly from its vast image library, giving users access to premium content with proper attribution. 
Perplexity also plans to include image credits and source links to share the proper legal use of licensed content.
AI firms' use of copyrighted content has drawn mounting scrutiny and has triggered lawsuits. Getty, which also licenses to platforms like iStock and Unsplash, has previously sued Stability AI over image scraping. 
Perplexity has also faced multiple copyright lawsuits from prominent publishers, including Japan's Nikkei and Asahi Shimbun, and has since introduced a revenue-sharing model, partnering with outlets like TIME, Der Spiegel, and others.
AI companies are signing licensing deals even as they fight fair-use lawsuits, a move that could weaken their own legal defense, said Mark Lemley, director of Stanford Program in Law, Science and Technology. 
"AI companies will end up paying some entities, like Getty, that have large collections of high-quality content. But the licensing model isn't going to work for all the content on the internet, because training depends on too many inputs." The licensing deal follows Getty's efforts to support AI-driven creativity, enabling users to generate visuals safely using licensed content in generative AI tools.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Resident Evil Requiem available for pre-orders, release set for February 27

Google previews Android XR glasses prototype in partnership with Magic Leap

Revamped Siri, Google Gemini could boost Apple Intelligence in 2026: Report

Apple sales up 7.9% to $102.5 bn; earnings top estimates at $1.85 per share

Samsung Wallet adds support for biometric UPI, digital key for Mahindra EVs

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsGoogle images

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story