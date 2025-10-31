Resident Evil Requiem available for pre-orders, release set for February 27

Resident Evil Requiem: Pre-order details
- Standard edition: Rs 4,399
- Deluxe edition: Rs 4,799
- Five costumes, including Grace's Costume: Dimitrescu
- Two filters, including Apocalypse
- Four weapon skins, including S&S M232 Weapon Skin: Apocalypse
- Two charms, including Mr. Raccoon Charm
- Audio Pack: Raccoon City Classic
- Files: Letters from 1998
Resident Evil Requiem: Details
Resident Evil Requiem: PC system requirements
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 11 (64-bit required)
- Processor: Intel corei5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- OS: Windows 11 (64-bit required)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB / Radeon RX 6600 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app