Resident Evil Requiem available for pre-orders, release set for February 27

Japanese game developer Capcom has opened pre-orders for the next chapter in the Resident Evil franchise, titled Requiem. Pre-orders are now live across multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. PC players can book the game via both Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is scheduled to launch on February 27, 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem: Pre-order details

Resident Evil: Requiem will be available in two editions — Standard and Deluxe. All pre-orders, regardless of edition, will come with a bonus outfit called “Apocalypse” for the main character, Grace.

On Steam, pricing is as follows:

Standard edition: Rs 4,399

Deluxe edition: Rs 4,799

Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will receive the following additional digital items:

Five costumes, including Grace's Costume: Dimitrescu

Two filters, including Apocalypse

Four weapon skins, including S&S M232 Weapon Skin: Apocalypse

Two charms, including Mr. Raccoon Charm

Audio Pack: Raccoon City Classic

Files: Letters from 1998

Those who pre-order Resident Evil: Requiem via the Epic Games Store will also unlock exclusive Resident Evil-themed crossover content in Fortnite, including a Grace skin. These items will become available once the game officially launches.

Capcom has also collaborated with Nintendo on a limited-edition Resident Evil Requiem-themed controller for the Nintendo Switch 2. The accessory features a gunmetal-black finish with custom graphics and will be available at the same time as the game’s release.

Resident Evil Requiem: Details

Resident Evil: Requiem marks the ninth mainline installment in the iconic survival horror series. The story centers on Grace Ashcroft, an FBI analyst assigned to investigate the discovery of a corpse infected with a mysterious disease found in an abandoned hotel. Capcom says the narrative will trace Grace’s investigation as it uncovers the long-buried truth behind the 1998 Raccoon City outbreak.

According to the studio, gameplay will embrace classic survival horror mechanics — blending combat, exploration, puzzle-solving, and careful resource management. Players will also have the freedom to switch between first-person and third-person perspectives during gameplay.

Resident Evil Requiem: PC system requirements

Minimum: