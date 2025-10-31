Home / Technology / Tech News / Resident Evil Requiem available for pre-orders, release set for February 27

Resident Evil Requiem available for pre-orders, release set for February 27

Capcom opens pre-orders for Resident Evil: Requiem, the ninth mainline entry in its survival horror saga, with special bonuses, editions, and themed accessories

Resident Evil Requiem
Resident Evil Requiem
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese game developer Capcom has opened pre-orders for the next chapter in the Resident Evil franchise, titled Requiem. Pre-orders are now live across multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. PC players can book the game via both Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is scheduled to launch on February 27, 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem: Pre-order details

Resident Evil: Requiem will be available in two editions — Standard and Deluxe. All pre-orders, regardless of edition, will come with a bonus outfit called “Apocalypse” for the main character, Grace.
 
On Steam, pricing is as follows:
  • Standard edition: Rs 4,399
  • Deluxe edition: Rs 4,799
Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will receive the following additional digital items:
  • Five costumes, including Grace's Costume: Dimitrescu
  • Two filters, including Apocalypse
  • Four weapon skins, including S&S M232 Weapon Skin: Apocalypse
  • Two charms, including Mr. Raccoon Charm
  • Audio Pack: Raccoon City Classic
  • Files: Letters from 1998
Those who pre-order Resident Evil: Requiem via the Epic Games Store will also unlock exclusive Resident Evil-themed crossover content in Fortnite, including a Grace skin. These items will become available once the game officially launches.
Capcom has also collaborated with Nintendo on a limited-edition Resident Evil Requiem-themed controller for the Nintendo Switch 2. The accessory features a gunmetal-black finish with custom graphics and will be available at the same time as the game’s release.

Resident Evil Requiem: Details

Resident Evil: Requiem marks the ninth mainline installment in the iconic survival horror series. The story centers on Grace Ashcroft, an FBI analyst assigned to investigate the discovery of a corpse infected with a mysterious disease found in an abandoned hotel. Capcom says the narrative will trace Grace’s investigation as it uncovers the long-buried truth behind the 1998 Raccoon City outbreak.
According to the studio, gameplay will embrace classic survival horror mechanics — blending combat, exploration, puzzle-solving, and careful resource management. Players will also have the freedom to switch between first-person and third-person perspectives during gameplay.

Resident Evil Requiem: PC system requirements 

Minimum:

  • OS: Windows 11 (64-bit required)
  • Processor: Intel corei5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
Recomended:
  • OS: Windows 11 (64-bit required)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB / Radeon RX 6600 8GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WhatsApp reportedly adds passkey option to restore encrypted cloud backups

Google previews Android XR glasses prototype in partnership with Magic Leap

Lava Probuds N33 neckband-style earphones launched: Price, features, more

Samsung Galaxy AI adds Gujarati as support expands to 22 languages: Details

Revamped Siri, Google Gemini could boost Apple Intelligence in 2026: Report

Topics :GamingVideo gamesgaming consoles

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story