Google previews Android XR glasses prototype in partnership with Magic Leap

Google and Magic Leap, the US-based augmented reality (AR) technology company, have unveiled a prototype and reference design for Android XR glasses at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event in Riyadh. The demo marks the first public look at the companies’ joint hardware concept, following their partnership announcement last year.

A press note from Magic Leap stated that the prototype, developed using Google’s Raxium microLED light engine and Magic Leap’s waveguide and optics technology, aims to deliver high-clarity, comfortable visuals suitable for all-day wear. It provides in-lens visuals that blend digital overlays with the real world. Both companies described it as a reference design for the Android XR ecosystem rather than a consumer product.

"Magic Leap's optics, display systems, and hardware expertise have been essential to advancing our Android XR glasses concepts to life," said Shahram Izadi, Vice President and General Manager of Google XR. "We're fortunate to collaborate with a team whose years of hands-on AR development uniquely set them up to help shape what comes next." Magic Leap also confirmed that its partnership with Google has been extended through a new three-year agreement, with the companies continuing joint work on display technologies, optics integration, and manufacturability. Google x Magic Leap prototype XR glasses: Details The prototype serves as a reference design to help other manufacturers in the Android XR ecosystem build their own AR glasses. It combines Google's light engine with Magic Leap's display stack to merge digital visuals with the physical world via an in-lens display — similar to the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses launched earlier this year.