Pharma companies step up use of advanced technologies to improve processes

Indian pharmaceutical companies are investing in digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to boost efficiency, help patients and strengthen themselves in the global market, say industry insiders.

Machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), the concept of connecting devices to the internet, automation, and predictive maintenance systems are technologies attracting investments.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) said it is integrating digital therapeutics – direct interventions to patients through evidence-based, clinically evaluated software for disease management – into its business model. Nerivio, the company’s drug-free migraine management device, will be sold in Europe and South Africa.



Nerivio, which was first launched in India, is controlled by a smartphone app and worn on the upper arm for 45 minutes for preventing a migraine attack or at the start of it. It triggers a response by the brain to turn off migraine pain without medication.





ALSO READ: Indian pharmaceutical companies likely to cash in on US drug shortages The company has introduced DailyBloom IBS, saying it is India's first ever “digitally integrated care plan” for managing Irritable Bowel Syndrome, a disorder that affects the stomach and intestines.

“Our digital strategy is aligned to our organisational goals of productivity, market leadership, and patient-centric innovation. We are also exploring the potential of Generative AI (GenAI) for disrupting critical processes in areas like quality control, regulatory affairs, and marketing,” said Phanimitra B, chief digital and information officer at DRL.



“AI and data can be leveraged to reduce human errors and bring high levels of efficiency in the quality assurance, training and documentation processes,” said Shrikant Akolkar, vice-president for research at Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Mankind Pharma’s technology initiatives include ADAPT, an integrated digital platform for supply-chain planning using AI/ML; PACE, an end-to-end digital procurement transformation system and Wave, a warehouse and distribution programme. “We are making significant investments in AI, ML, IoT solutions, predictive maintenance systems, automation, and modern manufacturing facilities. One notable investment is the establishment of India's first fully integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Udaipur,” said Arjun Juneja, chief operating officer of Mankind.



Nirali Shah, pharmaceutical analyst at Ashika Group, said: “AI/ML holds immense promise for the pharma and health care sectors but realising their full impact will likely take a decade.

DRL, Cipla, Lupin and Syngene are major Indian pharmaceutical companies leading in the adoption of AI/ML tools. "Despite this promising trend, critical blind spots in data integrity, misuse, privacy, and regulatory challenges must be carefully navigated to fully harness these technologies. Although the potential is significant, actual implementation and impact may take longer," Shah said.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Lupin, said in an investors call for the fourth quarter results the company’s digital tools “are seeing substantial benefits” for patients and doctors. Lupin Digital Health, a unit of the company, last year launched Lyfe, India’s first evidence-based cardiology digital therapeutics platform.