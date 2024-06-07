Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta Verified comes to WhatsApp in India: What is it? Who does it benefit?

Meta Verified comes to WhatsApp in India: What is it? Who does it benefit?

Meta Verified is a subscription service that verifies credibility and authenticity of a creator or business on Meta-owned apps such as Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Meta at its annual business messaging event, “Conversations”, in São Paulo, Brazil announced that Meta Verified is coming to WhatsApp for businesses in India and some other countries. The company said that the subscription-based verification will be available for the WhatsApp Business app in India, Brazil, Indonesia and Colombia. Here is everything you need to know about Meta Verified for WhatsApp and new features it offers to businesses: 

Meta Verified for WhatsApp Business: What is it

Meta Verified is essentially a subscription-based bundle for creators and businesses that verifies their authenticity and credibility on Meta-owned apps. The feature was previously limited to Instagram and Facebook and is now rolling out to Meta’s instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, on the Business version. 

Meta Verified for WhatsApp Business: What it offers

Businesses that subscribe to Meta Verified plans get a badge that some popularly call the “blue tick”. This badge appears alongside the business’ name on their WhatsApp account as well as on their custom WhatsApp page, informing other users that the business has registered their information with Meta.

Businesses that have opted for Meta Verified subscription plan receive enhanced account support including protection against impersonation by another account. Additionally, Meta Verified Business accounts on WhatsApp are accessible across multiple devices for employees. 

What’s new on WhatsApp Business

Meta is rolling out call support for larger businesses on WhatsApp. The company said that this will allow customers to speak directly with the company to solve complex issues or to place a large order, something that is difficult to do on chats. 

Meta said that it is also training its AI to respond to the “most popular questions businesses receive on WhatsApp”. The company said that soon AI tools will help businesses on WhatsApp to better assist their customers and help them discover new products that they may be interested in.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

