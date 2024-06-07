Tech wrap Jun 07: WWDC24, no-cost EMI on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy AI, more

Apple's annual developers-focused conference, Worldwide Developers Conference, will be held from June 10 to June 14. After artificial intelligence-focused events by technology giants like Google and Microsoft in the month of May, it will be interesting to see what Apple brings to the table. It is expected that the California, US-based technology giant will unveil key features of iOS18 and iPadOS 18 and talk about watchOS, macOS and visionOS, the focus is likely to be on AI to keep up with the trends. Here is everything you need to know about WWDC2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meta at its annual business messaging event, “Conversations”, in São Paulo, Brazil announced that Meta Verified is coming to WhatsApp for businesses in India and some other countries. The company said that the subscription-based verification will be available for the WhatsApp Business app in India, Brazil, Indonesia and Colombia.

Samsung has announced that the “Live Translate” features, which is part of its Galaxy AI suite, will soon work with third-party message apps for voice calls. Samsung’s EVP and head of Mobile research and development, Won-Joon Choi, said that Samsung will soon extend the Galaxy AI “beyond its own native calling app by expanding Live Translate to other third-party message apps to support voice calls.”

When Microsoft announced its new Copilot+ PC platform at a special event last month, it showcased its capabilities on devices powered by Qualcomm’s Arm architecture-based Snapdragon X series chips. Although the Copilot+ PC AI platform is built around Arm chips, it is not exclusive to it. Both Intel and AMD have unveiled their new PC chips that will power the Copilot+ experience. However, not out-of-the box.

German optics brand Leica has launched the “Leica Lux” app for Apple iPhones. Now available on Apple App Store, the Leica Lux app offers a total of 11 different colour profiles and gradients that the company calls Leica Looks. In a press note released by the company, Leica said that the app is the first ever professional camera app by the company that allows iPhone users to experiment with Leica lenses without any physical set-up.

Apple has announced up to 24-months no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan for all iPhone models, ahead of Father’s Day, which is on June 16. In addition, Apple is offering up to Rs 62,015 in credit towards purchasing a new iPhone through trade-in. The no-cost EMI offer from Apple is valid until June 26 on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Watches.

The 2024 foldable devices from Samsung will feature further optimised Galaxy AI, confirmed the South Korean electronics maker on June 7. In a blog posted on Samsung official newsroom, Samsung’s EVP and head of Mobile research and development, Won-Joon Choi, said that the company will “further optimise the Galaxy AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices.” This is the first time Samsung has officially acknowledged the existence of foldable devices for 2024.

Google announced “AI Overviews” at its annual I/O event and the feature was released to US users on May 14. The rolling out of the feature was followed by people sharing screenshots of misleading answers generated by AI Overviews. Google had offered an explanation stating that some of the screenshots were faked, and ensured that the AI Overview will be improving after learning from the feedback. It seems that the technology giant has now reduced visibility of AI Overview in Google Search, especially when compared to the Search Generative Experience (SGE) experiment which was launched in 2023.

The Moto Buds Plus makes a compelling case for itself as a premium-sounding pair of earbuds under Rs 10,000. However, limited support for the companion app and lossless audio codecs, along with subpar microphone performance, hold it back slightly. If you prioritise top-notch audio quality, the Moto Buds Plus is a solid option in its price segment.

Apple Inc. will introduce a new homegrown app next week called Passwords, aiming to make it easier for customers to log in to websites and software, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

With the focus on bringing ease of doing business on WhatsApp, its parent company Meta announced the rollout of ‘Meta Verified’ in India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Colombia. The announcement was made by founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg at Conversations, its annual business messaging event in Sao Paulo, along with other news.

A Meta plan to use personal data to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models without seeking consent came under fire from advocacy group NOYB on Thursday, which called on privacy enforcers across Europe to stop such use. NOYB (none of your business) urged national privacy watchdogs to act immediately, saying recent changes in Meta's privacy policy, which come into force on June 26, would allow it to use years of personal posts, private images or online tracking data for the Facebook owner's AI technology.