Pixel 8a: What to expect from Google's upcoming affordable smartphone

Google is expected to offer seven years of software, security, and feature drop updates on the Pixel 8a, in line with other models in the Pixel 8 series

Representative Image: Google Pixel 8
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:00 PM IST
Software giant Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8a smartphone at its annual developers-focused conference, Google I/O, on May 14. The affordable smartphone in the Pixel 8 series is expected to be powered by its Tensor G3 chip, which is the same chip that powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8a would likely inherit a few artificial intelligence features from the flagship Pixel 8 series. As  per Android Authority report, the smartphone would feature Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, and the Best Take. These are available on the Pixel 8 series along with other AI features.

Like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 8a is likely to get seven years of software, security, and feature drop update commitment from Google.

Design-wise, the Pixel 8a is expected to resemble the Pixel 8 with slightly more curved corners. Like the Pixel 7a, the smartphone would boast Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and IP67 for resistance against water and dust.

As per media reports, the Pixel 8a would get a significant display upgrade with a 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel, compared to the 90Hz refresh rate on the current generation Pixel 7a. This could match the display quality of its premium counterparts in the Pixel 8 series.

On the camera side, the Pixel 8a may continue with the sensor that Google incorporated in the predecessor – 64-megapixel (Sony IMX787) primary sensor and 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Google Pixel 8a: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.1-inch OLED, 2400 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Tensor G3
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 64MP (Sony IMX787) primary + 13MP (Sony IMX712) ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 13MP (Sony IMX712)
  • Battery: 4,942 mAh
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 3, IP67
  • OS: Android 14
  • OS support: up to 7 years

First Published: May 03 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

