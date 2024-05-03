Pixel 8a: What to expect from Google's upcoming affordable smartphone

Software giant Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8a smartphone at its annual developers-focused conference, Google I/O, on May 14. The affordable smartphone in the Pixel 8 series is expected to be powered by its Tensor G3 chip, which is the same chip that powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8a would likely inherit a few artificial intelligence features from the flagship Pixel 8 series. As per Android Authority report, the smartphone would feature Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, and the Best Take. These are available on the Pixel 8 series along with other AI features.

Like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 8a is likely to get seven years of software, security, and feature drop update commitment from Google.

Design-wise, the Pixel 8a is expected to resemble the Pixel 8 with slightly more curved corners. Like the Pixel 7a, the smartphone would boast Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and IP67 for resistance against water and dust.

As per media reports, the Pixel 8a would get a significant display upgrade with a 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel, compared to the 90Hz refresh rate on the current generation Pixel 7a. This could match the display quality of its premium counterparts in the Pixel 8 series.

On the camera side, the Pixel 8a may continue with the sensor that Google incorporated in the predecessor – 64-megapixel (Sony IMX787) primary sensor and 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Google Pixel 8a: Expected specifications