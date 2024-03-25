Pixel 8a: Google may throw surprise at I/O 2024 with major A-series upgrade

Google is hosting its annual developers conference, Google I/O, on May 14. At the conference, the software giant is likely to unveil the Pixel 8a smartphone. Unlike past leaks, details about the Pixel 8a have been scarce, hinting at a potential surprise from Google.

A-Series surprise

While Google typically reveals details about upcoming devices, there has been a shift in strategy with the Pixel 8a. Limited information has surfaced, leading to speculation of a potential major upgrade for the A-series. Could Google be planning a surprise reveal of a significantly improved Pixel 8a at I/O 2024?

Pixel 8a: Expected Features

Leaks suggest the Pixel 8a will boast a significant display upgrade with a 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel, compared to the 90Hz refresh rate on the current Pixel 7a. This could match the display quality of its premium counterparts in the Pixel 8 series.

Design-wise, the Pixel 8a is expected to resemble the Pixel 8 series with slightly more curved corners. While camera specs are expected to remain similar to the Pixel 7a's 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor and 13MP ultra-wide sensor, a major boost comes under the hood.

The Pixel 8a is rumored to pack the powerful Tensor G3 chip, the same as the Pixel 8 series. This AI-powered chipset could enable the Pixel 8a to inherit some of the advanced AI features found on its flagship siblings.

Google Pixel 8a: Expected specifications