British consumer technology start-up Nothing has announced the stage 1 winner of its Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Project. Kenta Akasaki and Astrid Vanhyuse from London are the winners from the “Hardware Design” stage for the Phone 2a concept: Phosphorescence – said the company in a press note.

Nothing said the Phone 2a concept has a green-tinted phosphorescent material element on the back of the phone that emits a soft glow in the dark. According to Nothing, the feature is purely analogue, requiring no power source, and can last for hours before gradually fading until it recharges by daylight. Nothing stated that the material element is widely used in the watch industry, and the glowing property of the material can also be functional, for example in helping you locate the phone in the dark or indicating your presence.

Nothing said the winners of the first stage of the project will now work alongside the Nothing’s Industrial Design Team and R&D team to bring their concept into its physical form.

With the stage 1 concluded, the company announced the commencement of the second stage for the project, where the participants can submit wallpaper designs for the upcoming community edition phone. Participants in this stage are required to submit a series of four wallpapers that can integrate with the winning hardware design. Submissions for the second stage are now open and will close on May 15.

The second stage for Wallpaper designing will be followed by packaging designing in June and Marketing campaign in July. Similar to the winners of the first stage, Winners of each stage will get to collaborate with the company and contribute towards the new Phone 2a model, which will be put on sale once the process concludes.

For the uninitiated, Nothing announced “The Community Edition Project” earlier this year, inviting its community members to participate in designing, packaging, and customising a version of Phone 2a smartphone that it plans to launch in future.

Nothing Community Edition Project: Process

Participants can submit their designs on Nothing’s website on the Community Edition page. As part of the submission, participants are required to share the idea and inspiration behind the design along with details regarding the tools that were used to create the series of wallpapers. Additionally, all the submitted designs should be of the size - 1084 x 2412 pixels.

After the deadline on May 15, valid entries will go for community voting. The company said that the votes will be a key deciding factor for the internal panel who will determine the overall winner.