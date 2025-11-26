Home / Technology / Tech News / POCO F8 Ultra and F8 Pro unveiled with Bose-tuned speakers: Full specs here

POCO F8 Ultra and F8 Pro unveiled with Bose-tuned speakers: Full specs here

Poco's new F8 Ultra and F8 Pro debut with Snapdragon 8-series chips, AMOLED displays, Bose-tuned speakers and 6000mAh+ batteries, with an India launch expected soon

POCO F8 Ultra and F8 Pro unveiled
POCO F8 Ultra and F8 Pro unveiled
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese smartphone brand Poco has unveiled its F8 series, which includes the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro. The Ultra variant steps up with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 6,500mAh battery, while the Pro model runs on last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and features a 6,210mAh battery.
 
Both devices feature stereo speaker setups tuned in collaboration with the US audio company Bose. The Poco F8 series smartphones are expected to debut in India in the coming weeks.

Poco F8 Ultra: Details

The Poco F8 Ultra is equipped with a 6.9-inch AMOLED panel offering a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR viewing. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, it comes with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The phone runs on Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3.
For imaging, the smartphone features a trio of 50MP cameras — a primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.
 
The Poco F8 Ultra houses a 6,500mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging along with 50W wireless charging.

Poco F8 Ultra: Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED, 1,200×2,608 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,500 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary +50MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3

Poco F8 Pro: Details

The Poco F8 Pro features a smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the last generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It also runs on Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3.
On the rear, the F8 Pro carries a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera offering 2.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, it includes a 20MP camera. The device comes with a 6,210mAh battery and supports 100W wired fast charging.

Poco F8 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED,120Hz refresh rate, 3,500 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary +50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 6,210mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired
  • OS: Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Perplexity debuts AI shopping assistant to rival tools from Google, OpenAI

ChatGPT: OpenAI brings together voice and text modes in default chat window

Another Deloitte report accused of AI-made citations, this time in Canada

Google Meet down as users see '502 error': What's causing the outage?

OnePlus 15R to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, launch set for Dec 17

Topics :XiaomiPOCOChinese smartphones

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story