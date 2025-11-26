ChatGPT: OpenAI brings together voice and text modes in default chat window

OpenAI has introduced an update to ChatGPT that makes its voice mode more deeply integrated into regular conversations. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company said that ChatGPT Voice can now be used directly inside any chat, allowing users to continue reviewing previous messages or follow along with images, maps and other visual responses while speaking to the AI assistant.

The improvement is rolling out to all users on both the ChatGPT mobile app and the web version.

ChatGPT Voice mode: What is new

Until now, turning on Voice Mode launched a separate full-screen interface. While it supported natural, human-like spoken responses, the standalone view prevented users from seeing earlier parts of the conversation or any media shared in the chat.

With the new update, tapping the microphone button simply activates ChatGPT Voice within the existing chat window. According to a report by 9to5Mac, ChatGPT also now shows a transcript of the voice conversation inside the chat feed, making it easier to switch between speaking and typing. The report added that users who prefer the previous audio-only experience can revert to it. A toggle in the app's settings lets users switch back to the older, full-screen voice interface. Other ChatGPT changes OpenAI has also rolled out a new Shopping Research feature designed to assist with more detailed or multi-step buying decisions. Instead of instantly returning recommendations, ChatGPT begins by asking follow-up questions to identify what matters most — whether cost, features, performance, durability or other preferences. It then generates a personalised buyer's guide outlining top product picks, trade-offs and updated details pulled from retailers.