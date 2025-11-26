Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT: OpenAI brings together voice and text modes in default chat window

ChatGPT: OpenAI brings together voice and text modes in default chat window

ChatGPT Voice now works directly inside chats, letting users talk to the assistant while viewing messages, images and maps without switching to a separate interface

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
OpenAI has introduced an update to ChatGPT that makes its voice mode more deeply integrated into regular conversations. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company said that ChatGPT Voice can now be used directly inside any chat, allowing users to continue reviewing previous messages or follow along with images, maps and other visual responses while speaking to the AI assistant.
 
The improvement is rolling out to all users on both the ChatGPT mobile app and the web version.

ChatGPT Voice mode: What is new

Until now, turning on Voice Mode launched a separate full-screen interface. While it supported natural, human-like spoken responses, the standalone view prevented users from seeing earlier parts of the conversation or any media shared in the chat.
With the new update, tapping the microphone button simply activates ChatGPT Voice within the existing chat window. According to a report by 9to5Mac, ChatGPT also now shows a transcript of the voice conversation inside the chat feed, making it easier to switch between speaking and typing.
 
The report added that users who prefer the previous audio-only experience can revert to it. A toggle in the app’s settings lets users switch back to the older, full-screen voice interface.

Other ChatGPT changes

OpenAI has also rolled out a new Shopping Research feature designed to assist with more detailed or multi-step buying decisions. Instead of instantly returning recommendations, ChatGPT begins by asking follow-up questions to identify what matters most — whether cost, features, performance, durability or other preferences. It then generates a personalised buyer’s guide outlining top product picks, trade-offs and updated details pulled from retailers.
Earlier this month, the company also expanded access to ChatGPT’s group chat feature, which is now available to all signed-in users. Group chats let multiple people collaborate with ChatGPT in the conversation, making it suitable for planning trips, organising meals, co-editing ideas and more. The feature supports link-based invites, basic profile tools and GPT-5.1 auto responses. Users can search within chats, upload images and files, generate images and use voice dictation in group discussions.

