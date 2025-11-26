OnePlus 15R to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, launch set for Dec 17

OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus 15R will run on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, making it the first smartphone to arrive with the latest chipset. The device is scheduled to launch in India on December 17, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet.

The OnePlus 15R follows the OnePlus 13R, which shipped with an older flagship Qualcomm chip, while the mainline OnePlus 13 used the top-tier platform of its time. This year, however, the 15R joins the flagship line in adopting the newest generation of Snapdragon hardware. Qualcomm positioned the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 just below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 that powers the more premium OnePlus 15, but both chips belong to the same generation.

Confirmation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip for the OnePlus 15R also suggests that the smartphone could be based on the OnePlus Ace 6T, which debuted in China recently with the same chip. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 on OnePlus 15R: Details The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 joins Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 series, sitting below the Elite variant at the top of the stack. It uses Qualcomm's custom Oryon CPU, which the company claims can reach clock speeds up to 3.8GHz. Alongside the CPU, the integrated Adreno GPU introduces a new "sliced architecture" design aimed at improving clock speeds and enhancing game and graphics workloads. Qualcomm says the GPU delivers an 11 per cent performance lift over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the overall platform claims a 36 per cent boost in raw performance and up to 76 per cent faster responsiveness for web browsing.

For on-device AI, the chip includes Qualcomm’s updated Hexagon NPU, which the company says improves AI throughput by up to 46 per cent compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. With these upgrades, Qualcomm suggests the platform is well-equipped for agent-style AI assistants capable of context-driven interactions and personalised recommendations. OnePlus 15R: What to expect OnePlus has announced that the 15R will launch in two finishes — Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze. The phone features a flat metal frame and adopts the redesigned camera housing seen on the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s. Images show a dual-camera arrangement on the back, indicating that the telephoto lens added to the previous generation may be missing this time.