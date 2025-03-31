Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mobile to release on Android, iOS: Details

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is now making its way to Android and iOS smartphones. The game was initially released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo in January 2024. It was later released on PC, and now, in some time, it will be available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The French developer behind the game, Ubisoft, has announced the release date, availability, and more. Here are the details.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mobile: Availability

ALSO READ | Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for March 31 to get free skins, diamonds Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile has been listed on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and consumers have the option to pre-register for it. The game will officially be released for Android and iOS users on April 14.

Consumers will be able to play this game on their smartphones and tablets.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mobile: Details

Set against the backdrop of the mythical realm of Mount Qaf, players step into the shoes of Sargon—a young Persian warrior belonging to the elite group known as The Immortals. The storyline follows his quest to rescue the abducted Prince Ghassan and bring harmony back to a land plagued by darkness and chaos.

Ubisoft Da Nang has tailored Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown specifically for mobile devices, making it possible to enjoy the Metroidvania-style adventure offline. Ubisoft has announced that the mobile edition supports up to 60 frames per second.

The mobile release is also said to feature several quality-of-life enhancements, such as auto-potion use, automatic parrying, and time-slowing mechanics to suit mobile play. For improved accessibility, features like the Eye of the Wanderer let users snap screenshots and pin them on the map as visual cues. Additional tools, such as customisable difficulty settings and platforming assistance, ensure a smoother experience for a wide range of players.