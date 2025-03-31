WhatsApp now lets you add music to status: Check how-to, other updates

Meta's instant messaging platform, WhatsApp , has introduced a new feature that enables users to add music to their status updates. In an official blog post, the company shared that users now have the option to select a specific segment from a song to accompany a photo or video when posting a WhatsApp Status.

This feature is gradually being released worldwide for both Android and iOS users, with the rollout expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

How to add music to WhatsApp Status

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the "Updates" tab.

Tap on "Add status" and choose a photo or video.

On the Status editing screen, tap the newly introduced music icon located at the top.

Search for a song or pick from the available list.

Tap on the arrow next to your selected track to access the editing screen.

Choose a specific portion of the song that you wish to include in your status and tap "Done."

Press the send button to post your status update.

WhatsApp specifies that users can select a 15-second portion of a song for a photo status and up to 60 seconds for a video status. The platform also noted that its music library contains millions of tracks for users to choose from.

Other updates

ALSO READ | Instagram brings option to fast-forward Reels, drops content notes: Details Recently, WhatsApp rolled out a new update for iOS users, allowing it to be set as the default app for both calls and messaging on iPhones. With this functionality, users can tap on a contact or phone number to call or message them directly through WhatsApp instead of the native phone or messaging app. However, this feature is only available on iPhones running iOS 18.2 or later.

How to set WhatsApp as default calling/messaging app on iPhone-