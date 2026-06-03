Private capital flowing into semiconductor startups in India: Tessolve CEO

Tessolve, which raised $150 million from a clutch of investors earlier this year, will look to invest this money in upgrading the infrastructure of its laboratories in both Bengaluru and San Jose, he said.
“We are also exploring acquisitions. We are close to signing one related to reliability, validation, and qualification for high-power AI chips. Alongside this, we are ramping up our workforce organically and investing in R&D to develop the methodologies and engineering skill sets needed to meet future semiconductor demand, both in IP development and in engineering capability building,” Chinamilli said.
Late in 2024, Tessolve acquired Germany-based Dream Chip Technologies for 42.5 million euros (roughly Rs 400 crore). The company will continue looking for other investment opportunities, while being clear on its primary goal of providing “an end-to-end platform for anyone looking to architect, define, and make chips production-ready,” he said.