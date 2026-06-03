Private capital flowing into semiconductor startups in India: Tessolve CEO

The quantum of venture capital and private investment, especially in semiconductor startups, has increased over the last 12 months in India as investors have come to understand the sector better, Srini Chinamilli, the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tessolve, said.

“More startups are being funded, not necessarily with hundreds of millions, but at least in the tens of millions. Investors are beginning to realise that semiconductor paybacks can be very strong,” Chinamilli said.

He is also hopeful that, with global companies such as Nvidia acquiring Groq and Cerebras successfully listing on US stock exchanges, there will be renewed attention to leading-edge semiconductor companies.

Tessolve, which raised $150 million from a clutch of investors earlier this year, will look to invest this money in upgrading the infrastructure of its laboratories in both Bengaluru and San Jose, he said.

“We are also exploring acquisitions. We are close to signing one related to reliability, validation, and qualification for high-power AI chips. Alongside this, we are ramping up our workforce organically and investing in R&D to develop the methodologies and engineering skill sets needed to meet future semiconductor demand, both in IP development and in engineering capability building,” Chinamilli said.