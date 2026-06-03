AI agents set to become centre of users' digital lives: Qualcomm CEO

Qualcomm has outlined its vision for an AI-driven future where autonomous AI agents will perform tasks independently across devices and eventually become the centre of users' digital lives, reducing the pivotal role currently played by smartphones.

Addressing Computex 2026 in Taipei on Monday, Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano R Amon said 2026 would be "the year of agents" as artificial intelligence evolves beyond responding to prompts and starts taking actions on behalf of users.

Qualcomm, which has a significant presence in India and has one of its largest employee bases outside the US in the country, is betting big on Agentic AI.

It also operates major research, software and hardware design centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. "2026 is the year of agents and it's now how AI is really evolving," Amon said in his keynote address at the global technology event organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council. Amon said AI is evolving from being a tool that assists users to becoming an intelligent system capable of understanding goals, breaking them into tasks, using digital tools and completing complex workflows with minimal human supervision. According to Qualcomm, the technology, known as Agentic AI, differs from conventional generative AI by acting as a digital worker rather than merely responding to queries.

These AI agents can independently execute multi-step tasks and assist users in both personal and professional settings. According to Amon, the emergence of AI agents will fundamentally change the way people interact with technology. Amon said, currently, the smartphone is the centre of everyone's digital life, and everything revolves around the phone ecosystem. "The agents will become the centre of the digital experience," he said. Amon said AI agents would not be tied to any single ecosystem. Instead, every connected device from smartphones and smartwatches to laptops and vehicles would become an endpoint through which users interact with them. He said the shift would require a new generation of devices designed specifically for AI-driven workloads.

"Today's devices were not designed for those experiences. You will require a different kind of device when Agentic AI becomes the number one AI function in our daily lives, especially for personal computing," he said. Amon stressed that power efficiency would become critical as both users and AI agents simultaneously utilise computing resources. "If it is challenging to make your phone last all day with you operating it, what happens when both you and the agent are operating it? You need a very strong and power-efficient CPU for the orchestration of tasks," he said. Highlighting Qualcomm's future roadmap, Amon also offered a glimpse of a new product platform, Dragonfly, saying further details would be announced later this month.