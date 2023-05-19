The Covid-19 pandemic has made the nearly 30-year-old barcode a familiar sight, necessitated by an urgent need for digital contactless technologies. And companies are now increasingly resorting to the QR code as a marketing tool.

Delhi Metro’s stations have been sites for companies to advertise themselves for a while now. At a time when the quick response (QR) code has become mainstream, it has also made its way to the Metro stations. For instance, JK Tyre, which has co-branding rights over the busy ITO station, has inscribed QR codes on its walls that a smartphone user can scan to visit the tyre maker’s website.