WhatsApp Beta reveals iOS-Like message menu in development: Report

WhatsApp has been working on a redesigned message menu for the Android version of the messaging app, reported Gadgets360.

The redesigned menu will be similar to the context menu for selected messages on iOS.



After long-pressing on a specific message, the menu will show five options. The new changes were spotted on WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.11.4 update.



According to a report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, the new update will enable users to quickly choose actions for a selected message. According to a report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, the new update will enable users to quickly choose actions for a selected message.





At the present moment, users are shown six options -- Delete, Forward, Reply, Star, Info, and Copy -- at the top of the chat window after a message is selected. Emojis also appear on the chosen message. A screenshot of the upcoming message menu displaying five options - Delete, Forward, Reply, Keep, and Info - displayed below a selected message, was shared by the update tracker.At the present moment, users are shown six options -- Delete, Forward, Reply, Star, Info, and Copy -- at the top of the chat window after a message is selected. Emojis also appear on the chosen message.



WhatsApp was also spotted developing a new user interface for Android users, which is reportedly similar to the UI on iOS. This will make it easier for the user to switch from Android to iOS and vice versa.

WhatsApp has not communicated if this set of changes will be made available to beta testers. The company could eventually roll it out as part of a beta update before it arrives on the stable channel or simply drop the feature altogether, as with all features which need to be tested.