WhatsApp Beta reveals iOS-Like message menu in development: Report

After long-pressing on a specific message, the menu will show five options. The new changes were spotted on WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.11.4 update.
According to a report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, the new update will enable users to quickly choose actions for a selected message.
At the present moment, users are shown six options -- Delete, Forward, Reply, Star, Info, and Copy -- at the top of the chat window after a message is selected. Emojis also appear on the chosen message.