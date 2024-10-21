OnePlus 13 unveiled, launch in China set for Oct 31

China's OnePlus has revealed that its upcoming flagship device, the OnePlus 13, will be launched on October 31 in its domestic market. Alongside the announcement, the company shared an initial preview of the smartphone. The OnePlus 13 is expected to showcase significant design changes, including a flat screen, a sleek frame, and a redesigned rear panel.

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea, with the launch date set for October 25. This foldable smartphone, designed in a book-style format, sports a striped pattern on the back and comes in a black shadow colour. According to Samsung, the device is crafted using premium metal and glass, likely mirroring the 'Armor Aluminium' and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 materials seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Meta is reportedly developing a new feature aimed at enhancing the personalization of Meta AI on WhatsApp to better align with user preferences. WABetainfo, a WhatsApp update tracker, discovered indications of this new chat memory function in the Android 2.24.22.9 beta update on the Google Play Store. Currently under development, the feature is anticipated to roll out in an upcoming update.

The initial set of Apple Intelligence features will be available on October 28 for compatible iPhone models as part of the iOS 18.1 update. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has pointed out that these first features may not be as exciting as those from competitors like Google, OpenAI, and Meta, suggesting they might fall short of expectations.

Reports indicate that Apple is planning to make notable alterations to its iPhone lineup with the launch of an iPhone 17 Slim model in 2025. This device is expected to feature a streamlined design similar to the new iPad Pro. According to 9To5Mac, citing analyst Jeff Pu, Apple's focus will likely be on the phone’s form factor, which may lead to compromises on camera features and display size to achieve a thinner design.

Apple has introduced a new screen resizing and positioning feature in macOS Sequoia, which allows users to drag apps to the screen edges to arrange them in a split-screen layout, much like a feature found in Windows. Referred to as “Window Tiling,” this addition is designed to improve multitasking by enabling users to organise multiple apps without needing to switch between them constantly.

Starting at Rs 144,900, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a powerhouse packed with pro-grade features. With Apple Intelligence on the horizon, the device is set to get even better, offering enhanced AI capabilities. There is hardly an area where the iPhone 16 Pro Max falls short, whether it is the display, performance, or camera system.