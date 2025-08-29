Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery to launch on September 2: Expected specs

Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery to launch on September 2: Expected specs

Launching on September 2, the Realme 15T smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chip, and will pack a 7,000mAh battery

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is set to launch its 15T smartphone on September 2 in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key details such as battery capacity, camera specifications, and more. According to the company, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chip. It will be available in three colours: Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium.
 
The upcoming Realme 15T smartphone will join the existing Realme 15 series, which currently comprises Realme 15 and 15 Pro models.

Realme 15T: What to expect?

Realme has confirmed that the 15T smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chip. The smartphone will sport a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with 4,000 nits of brightness. The smartphone will be 7.79mm thick and weigh around 181g. The smartphone will feature a textured matte 4R design.
 
For the camera, it will sport a 50MP main sensor coupled with a secondary camera. At the front, there will be a 50MP camera for selfies, video calls, and more. The company said that the smartphone will offer several AI-powered tools such as AI Edit Genie for picture editing, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, AI beautification, smart image matting, and a range of soft light filters.
 
Realme 15T will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which will support 10W reverse charging. It is said to deliver up to 25.3 hours of YouTube playback, 128.4 hours of Spotify streaming, and thirteen hours of gaming. Realme said that the device will also feature industry-leading cooling technology with a 6050mm AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system for better thermal management.
 
The Realme 15T smartphone will get an IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings to offer protection against water, dust, and spills.

Realme 15T: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.57-inch  AMOLED, 4000nits of brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Max
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + secondary camera
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired, 10W reverse charging
  • OS: Android 15
  • Protection: IP66, IP68, and IP69
  • Weight: 181g

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

