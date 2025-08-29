- Secure and compliant: Files follow company security rules automatically.
- Auto-save: Work is saved in real time.
- Flexible storage: Name, organise, and store files where you want.
- Access anywhere: Syncs across devices and browsers.
- Easy collaboration: Share and edit with others in real time.
- Copilot support: AI assistance while creating or updating documents. (A Copilot Chat or Microsoft 365 Copilot license is required).
Microsoft Word’s automatic save: How it works
- Create a new document in Word on your Windows device and notice that AutoSave is already toggled on. The new document will be named with a date instead of the traditional document name.
- Select Save (Ctrl + S) to change the file name or file location. Once selected, click Confirm.
- If you close the document before saving, a dialog will appear asking you whether you want to ‘Discard’ or ‘Keep’ it. If you are closing an empty document, it will be discarded without confirmation.
- You can change where new documents are created by right-clicking on any cloud folder and selecting ‘Set as Default Location’.
- You can change how new files are created (either automatically in the cloud or in the traditional way) in the ‘Save’ page of ‘Word Options’ by selecting or deselecting ‘Create new files in the cloud automatically.’
Known issues
- If you start a new Word session while another Word session is running, the new file created is not automatically saved.
- Sometimes, after changing the name of the document, there is a delay in refreshing the list of recent files.
- If you have the ‘Show the Start screen when this application starts’ setting disabled, the first file created after starting Word will not be automatically saved.
