BGMI redeem codes for August 29: Here's how to win Savage Totem backpack

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 29:
- EKZBZAC5WVA8KPUU
- EKZCZUPR9RSW3AJU
- EKZDZKASC4DCJME7
- EKZEZNT8AV6QQHFA
- EKZFZ5QQSHCS9QRR
- EKZGZKJAANQXEQ7G
- EKZHZK89A3BM48N3
- EKZIZFH6KC76UPXF
- EKZJZF4GSHMHHQHA
- EKZKZFEUJMRKNH3P
- EKZLZDCFN659N3KS
- EKZMZXR83XUAGA9U
- EKZNZMX6JKGAUMDT
- EKZOZEMB4R4A33A7
- EKZPZHUU64MVSXHM
- EKZQZKMGPVF8RB4A
- EKZRZDK3EJEMJW9S
- EKZVZURMURTX4G64
- EKZTZN8EVPRSU7NP
- EKZUZFVQ6VDTNUF5
- EKZBAZGPBB4PA8C4
- EKZBBZ9MEHFU4HK3
- EKZBCZSWQHXPDHEK
- EKZBDZCBNMBMWWUA
- EKZBEZKNQNXPCMFF
- EKZBFZEGBHKTVB7P
- EKZBGZDDHX4QRW4W
- EKZBHZ5TEH6P6W6F
- EKZBIZJ5ACXH9HN7
- EKZBJZE3GTR65MXB
- EKZBKZUVJTN5CFNX
- EKZBLZPV7BEQ993E
- EKZBMZNPBMQ6B7B8
- EKZBNZ8EDUSTDP65
- EKZBOZN65QPESWA9
- EKZBPZTN637QG8QU
- EKZBQZUWKVCAHSS8
- EKZBRZT8UTWB3H6W
- EKZBVZ9A9BQ7WVS3
- EKZBTZAUHC8HSNB8
- EKZBUZ6AUFUTJKJ3
- EKZCAZ6H34FPSFAU
- EKZCBZBWEVNEVCDQ
- EKZCCZEGF5TAWGKN
- EKZCDZABCRSRBHM9
- EKZCEZSFJPFK9GFV
- EKZCFZHPCX737UUH
- EKZCGZPAKJBNR6FR
- EKZCHZPAN3CEUCX3
- EKZCIZ9A3G8CRPA4
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
