BGMI redeem codes for August 29: Here's how to win Savage Totem backpack

Krafton India has rolled out the 23rd set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), taking the overall count to 1,150 codes. Each batch adds 50 new codes that players can redeem for rewards like exclusive costumes, weapon skins, and various in-game upgrades. This latest release also includes a special code for unlocking the Savage Totem backpack.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max: August 29 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more These codes can be redeemed via BGMI’s official rewards portal and will stay active until September 12, 2025. Krafton has further warned that any codes acquired or used through unofficial sources will not be recognised.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 29: EKZBZAC5WVA8KPUU

EKZCZUPR9RSW3AJU

EKZDZKASC4DCJME7

EKZEZNT8AV6QQHFA

EKZFZ5QQSHCS9QRR

EKZGZKJAANQXEQ7G

EKZHZK89A3BM48N3

EKZIZFH6KC76UPXF

EKZJZF4GSHMHHQHA

EKZKZFEUJMRKNH3P

EKZLZDCFN659N3KS

EKZMZXR83XUAGA9U

EKZNZMX6JKGAUMDT

EKZOZEMB4R4A33A7

EKZPZHUU64MVSXHM

EKZQZKMGPVF8RB4A

EKZRZDK3EJEMJW9S

EKZVZURMURTX4G64

EKZTZN8EVPRSU7NP

EKZUZFVQ6VDTNUF5

EKZBAZGPBB4PA8C4

EKZBBZ9MEHFU4HK3

EKZBCZSWQHXPDHEK

EKZBDZCBNMBMWWUA

EKZBEZKNQNXPCMFF

EKZBFZEGBHKTVB7P

EKZBGZDDHX4QRW4W

EKZBHZ5TEH6P6W6F

EKZBIZJ5ACXH9HN7

EKZBJZE3GTR65MXB

EKZBKZUVJTN5CFNX

EKZBLZPV7BEQ993E

EKZBMZNPBMQ6B7B8

EKZBNZ8EDUSTDP65

EKZBOZN65QPESWA9

EKZBPZTN637QG8QU

EKZBQZUWKVCAHSS8

EKZBRZT8UTWB3H6W

EKZBVZ9A9BQ7WVS3

EKZBTZAUHC8HSNB8

EKZBUZ6AUFUTJKJ3

EKZCAZ6H34FPSFAU

EKZCBZBWEVNEVCDQ

EKZCCZEGF5TAWGKN

EKZCDZABCRSRBHM9

EKZCEZSFJPFK9GFV

EKZCFZHPCX737UUH

EKZCGZPAKJBNR6FR

EKZCHZPAN3CEUCX3

EKZCIZ9A3G8CRPA4 ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro: New design, camera upgrades and more expected from Apple How to redeem BGMI official codes Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards: Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox. ALSO READ: Samsung launches Galaxy Book5 in India with Galaxy AI feature: Price, specs