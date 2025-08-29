Apple Watch Ultra 3: Improved display, 5G, Satellite connectivity expected

Apple is set to host its “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, where it is expected to launch the iPhone 17 lineup and new Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Ultra 3. According to a report by MacRumors, the Watch Ultra 3 will bring several upgrades over the previous generation model. This includes an improved display, Satellite as well as 5G cellular connectivity, and Blood Pressure monitoring. Here’s what to expect:

Design and Display

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to feature a 422 x 514-pixel resolution display, up from 410 x 502 in the Watch Ultra 2. The display on the Watch Ultra 3 will likely be a LTPO3 OLED panel that Apple introduced last year with Watch Series 10. Additionally, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to have the largest Apple Watch display to date, likely due to reduced bezel size.

Processor

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to include an updated S11 chip. The S11 chip is unlikely to bring significant performance improvements over the S10 or S9 chip, the latter of which currently powers the Watch Ultra 2. However, the chip is expected to be smaller, which will likely free up more internal space for the battery and other components.

Satellite Connectivity

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to be Apple's first watch with satellite connectivity, which will enable an Emergency SOS feature that can be used when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity available. If the Apple Watch Ultra 3 satellite connectivity resembles iPhone satellite features, users will likely be able to send texts via satellite even in non-emergency situations.

Blood Pressure Monitoring

Apple has been reportedly developing blood pressure monitoring technology and it could debut this year with the Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3. The feature may not give exact systolic or diastolic readings but will likely track blood pressure trends and alert users to potential hypertension. Apple Watch users could then share that information with a healthcare professional for further investigation.

Cellular Connectivity

Apple is reportedly planning to equip the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with MediaTek’s 5G RedCap chips, for 5G connectivity to the watch for the first time. Current models are limited to LTE.

5G RedCap is tailored for wearable devices, offering better performance than LTE without the full speed and bandwidth of standard 5G networks.

Charging

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 may use a metal rear casing with a larger charging coil and an integrated antenna instead of a ceramic rear casing, as in the Apple Watch Series 10. The updated charging coil is expected to let the Apple Watch Ultra charge significantly faster.