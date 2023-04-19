Realme Narzo N55 sale price starts in India: Check price, features and more





This all-new Narzo N55 is available on the official website of Realme, Amazon and some other official channel partners. Realme Narzo N55 is all set to be purchased in India. The popular Chinese smartphone was unveiled last month, and now this budget category has officially begun sale in India.The budget-friendly smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs. 10,999. The key feature of the Narzo N55 series is its mini capsule, which was an earlier Realme C Series entry-level phone.

Realme Narzo N55: Specification The Realme Narzo N55 has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD+ resolution. The budget-friendly smartphone's display has a refresh rate of 90Hz.



When it comes to the camera part of the handset, Narzo N55 boasts a dual camera system on the back. It has a 64 MP main camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a front camera of 8MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. The smartphone comes in two variants 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It is also powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor.



Users will get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Realme's Narzo N55. The device is backed with a 5000mAH battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The company has its own Realme UI-based Android 13 operating system. The device also has a USB Type C port for charging and data transfer.

Realme Narzo N55: Price and Availability The two variants are available for the new Narzo N55 and the price for the two is different based on their RAM and internal storage. The Narzo N55 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is priced at Rs. 10,999. While the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage headset is priced at Rs 12,999.

The point to remember here is that the company has announced a discount of Rs 500 on 4GB RAM and a discount of Rs 1000 on the 6GB RAM variant.

