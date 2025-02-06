Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Realme P3 Pro to debut with Qualcomm SD 7s Gen 3 on Feb 18: What to expect

Besides the chip, the company has confirmed other key specifications of its upcoming smartphone. The Realme P3 Pro is marketed as a gaming-centric smartphone by the company

Realme P3 Pro launch invite
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to launch a new smartphone in India on February 18. Named the Realme P3 Pro, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the company has confirmed ahead of the launch. Besides the chipset, Realme has also disclosed some other key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.
 
Realme P3 Pro: Launch event details
 
The India launch of the Realme P3 Pro is scheduled for February 18, 2025. The event will begin at 12 pm and will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. Additionally, updates from the launch event will be available on Realme’s social media handles, including X and Facebook.
Realme P3 Pro: What to expect

Realme has confirmed that the P3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, built on the 4nm TSMC process. According to the company, the chipset delivers a 20 per cent improvement in CPU performance and up to a 40 per cent boost in GPU performance compared to its predecessor.
 
The smartphone will feature a quad-curved display design, which Realme claims is “designed for effortless gaming with seamless edge swipes and an immersive viewing experience”.
In terms of battery capacity, the P3 Pro will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery and support 80W fast wired charging. The device will also feature an aerospace-grade vapour chamber cooling system, covering an area of 6,050 mm square, to manage thermals. According to Realme, this cooling system will efficiently dissipate heat, ensuring high frame rates, stable performance, and zero frame drops.
 
The P3 Pro will also come with GT Boost technology, co-developed with KRAFTON. Marketed as a gaming-centric smartphone, it will support BGMI gameplay with AI Ultra-Steady Frames, a Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control. These features aim to deliver console-like precision, gesture-based gameplay, and esports-level responsiveness.
 
First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

