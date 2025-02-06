Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT is down worldwide, here's what OpenAI says about the outage

ChatGPT is down worldwide, here's what OpenAI says about the outage

ChatGPT is down across the world, users are unable to access the AI chatbot via the app or website. Here's what company has to say

OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI
Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ChatGPT experienced a global outage, leaving users unable to access the AI chatbot through the app or website.  
According to Downdetector, 22,000 users reported issues in OpenAI’s Sora and ChatGPT API. Several people took to social media to report the outage.    Also read: OpenAI adds image upload, voice message support to WhatsApp chatbot
 

OpenAI confirms outage

OpenAI through its Status page confirmed the outage and reported the issue at 20:28 PST on February 5, 2025. The company mentioned that they are investigating the issue.
 
The company issued further updates at 20:36 PST and 20:44 where they stated that they are still investigating the issue and observing the recovery sigs in API and Sora services.
 
The outage began at 9:14 AM IST leaving many users affected as they can not access the web platform and mobile application. This also affected developers and businesses that integrated the ChatGPT into their applications.  Also read: Finance ministry asks employees to avoid AI tools like ChatGPT, DeepSeek 

Why ChatGPT is down?

The reason behind outage is still not known and the company is investigating the problem and the fix has already implemented. According to reports, the company has observed partial recovery but is still working on a full resolution.

Memes flooded over the internet

 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Make OpenAI affordable for developers: Top Indian startup chiefs to Altman

Premium

Sam Altman, Ashwini Vaishnaw discuss collaboration as AI race hots up

NYSE-listed Genpact announces the launch Service-as-Agentic-Solutions

Even in automation, managers remain central: o9 Solutions Co-founder & CEO

Tech wrap Feb 5: Apple Invites app, Google Gemini, upcoming smartphones

Topics :ChatGPTRobots and artificial intelligenceOpenAI

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story