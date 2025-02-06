ChatGPT is down worldwide, here's what OpenAI says about the outage

ChatGPT experienced a global outage, leaving users unable to access the AI chatbot through the app or website.

OpenAI confirms outage

OpenAI through its Status page confirmed the outage and reported the issue at 20:28 PST on February 5, 2025. The company mentioned that they are investigating the issue.

The company issued further updates at 20:36 PST and 20:44 where they stated that they are still investigating the issue and observing the recovery sigs in API and Sora services.