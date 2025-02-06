ChatGPT is down worldwide, here's what OpenAI says about the outage

ChatGPT experienced a global outage, leaving users unable to access the AI chatbot through the app or website.
According to Downdetector, 22,000 users reported issues in OpenAI’s Sora and ChatGPT API. Several people took to social media to report the outage. Also read: OpenAI adds image upload, voice message support to WhatsApp chatbot
OpenAI confirms outage
OpenAI through its Status page confirmed the outage and reported the issue at 20:28 PST on February 5, 2025. The company mentioned that they are investigating the issue.
The company issued further updates at 20:36 PST and 20:44 where they stated that they are still investigating the issue and observing the recovery sigs in API and Sora services.
The outage began at 9:14 AM IST leaving many users affected as they can not access the web platform and mobile application. This also affected developers and businesses that integrated the ChatGPT into their applications. Also read: Finance ministry asks employees to avoid AI tools like ChatGPT, DeepSeek
Why ChatGPT is down?
The reason behind outage is still not known and the company is investigating the problem and the fix has already implemented. According to reports, the company has observed partial recovery but is still working on a full resolution.