Realme to launch Narzo 80 series 5G smartphones on April 9: What to expect

Realme has revealed that the Narzo 80 Pro and Narzo 80x smartphones will be priced under Rs 20,000 and Rs 13,000 respectively

Realme Narzo 80x 5G
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Realme has officially announced the launch of Realme Narzo 80x 5G and Narzo 80 Pro 5G smartphones in India on April 9. Ahead of the launch, Realme has confirmed that the Narzo 80x and 80 Pro smartphones will be priced below Rs 13,000 and below Rs 20,000 respectively. The company has also revealed key details about the upcoming devices, including the chipset powering them, and more.   
 
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G: What to expect
 
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G will use the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 System on chip (SoC). The smartphone will have a 6,000mAh battery and will support 80W wired charging. According to the company, the Pro model will feature a curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. Additionally, the smartphone will measure 7.55mm at its thinnest point while weighing 179g.   
 
To improve gaming performance on the smartphone, Realme has included a 6,050mm vapour chamber cooling system. The company also said that the display of the smartphone will offer a touch sampling rate of 2,500Hz.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G: Expected Specification
  • Display: 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM: Up to 12 GB
  • Storage: 256GB  
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary 
  • Battery: 6000mAh, 80W wired charging
  • Protection: IP69,
  • Colour: Speed Silver, Racing Green, and Nitro Orange 
Realme Narzo 80x 5G: What to expect
 
Realme Narzo 80x will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and is expected to come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.
 
The phone will have a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging. The base model will get a 120Hz refresh rate display. Additionally, it will feature military-grade shockproof build and IP69 certification for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will be available in two colours: Sunlit Gold and Deep Ocean. For imaging, the camera system will feature a 50MP primary lens.   
 
Realme Narzo 80x 5G: Expected Specification 
  • Display: 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400
  • RAM: Up to 8 GB
  • Storage: 128GB  
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary 
  • Battery: 6000mAh, 45W wired charging
  • Protection: IP69
  • Colour: Sunlit Gold, Deep Ocean
First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

