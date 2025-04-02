Vivo X200s design revealed ahead of launch this month: Take a look

China’s Vivo has officially unveiled the first look of its upcoming X200s smartphone. The device features a design similar to the previously launched X200 and X200 Pro models, showcasing a circular camera module and flat-edged side rails. The company had earlier confirmed that the X200s will debut this month, launching alongside the X200 Ultra in its home market.

Vivo X200s: Design

Vivo has revealed the first images of the X200s on its official Chinese website. The smartphone sports a circular camera module on the back, housing a quad-camera set-up along with Zeiss branding, indicating the continuation of Vivo’s collaboration with the German optics brand. The image also suggests the inclusion of a periscopic telephoto lens.

The device’s overall design closely resembles the rest of the X200 series smartphones, featuring a flat metallic frame and rounded edges. Vivo also showcased the smartphone in two colour options—a shade of lavender and a shade of teal.

Vivo X200s: What to expect

According to a report by GSMArena, the Vivo X200s will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset, which is set to be officially announced on April 11. It is anticipated to be the first smartphone to launch with this new processor. The device is likely to feature a 6.67-inch LTPS OLED display, integrating an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor beneath the screen. Vivo has also confirmed that the X200s will support bypass charging technology.

Vivo X200 Ultra: What to expect

Unlike other models in the X200 series, the Ultra variant is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Designed as a camera-centric flagship, the X200 Ultra is rumoured to include a 200-megapixel Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto camera, complemented by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Additionally, the front-facing camera is expected to feature a 50-megapixel sensor as well.