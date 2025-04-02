Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X200s design revealed ahead of launch this month: Take a look

Vivo X200s design revealed ahead of launch this month: Take a look

Official images of the Vivo X200s hints at the inclusion of a periscopic telephoto lens at the back

Vivo X200s (Source: Vivo China)
Vivo X200s (Source: Vivo China)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China’s Vivo has officially unveiled the first look of its upcoming X200s smartphone. The device features a design similar to the previously launched X200 and X200 Pro models, showcasing a circular camera module and flat-edged side rails. The company had earlier confirmed that the X200s will debut this month, launching alongside the X200 Ultra in its home market.
 
Vivo X200s: Design
 
Vivo has revealed the first images of the X200s on its official Chinese website. The smartphone sports a circular camera module on the back, housing a quad-camera set-up along with Zeiss branding, indicating the continuation of Vivo’s collaboration with the German optics brand. The image also suggests the inclusion of a periscopic telephoto lens.
The device’s overall design closely resembles the rest of the X200 series smartphones, featuring a flat metallic frame and rounded edges. Vivo also showcased the smartphone in two colour options—a shade of lavender and a shade of teal.

Also Read

Vivo V50e launching soon with AI-powered imaging tools: What to expect

Vivo X200 Ultra launching in April, X200s may tag along: What to expect

Tech Wrap March 27: F1 25, ChatGPT image generation, POCO F7 Series, more

Vivo Y39 with 6500 mAh battery, AI features launched in India: Price, specs

Tech Wrap March 26: WWDC 2025 Dates, ChatGPT's image generation, Gemini 2.5

 
Vivo X200s: What to expect
 
According to a report by GSMArena, the Vivo X200s will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset, which is set to be officially announced on April 11. It is anticipated to be the first smartphone to launch with this new processor. The device is likely to feature a 6.67-inch LTPS OLED display, integrating an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor beneath the screen. Vivo has also confirmed that the X200s will support bypass charging technology.
 
Vivo X200 Ultra: What to expect
 
Unlike other models in the X200 series, the Ultra variant is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Designed as a camera-centric flagship, the X200 Ultra is rumoured to include a 200-megapixel Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto camera, complemented by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Additionally, the front-facing camera is expected to feature a 50-megapixel sensor as well.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OnePlus 13T launching this month: What to expect from new compact flagship

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launching today: Details, expected specifications

Nintendo Switch 2 to be unveiled at Direct event: When and how to watch

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 2, win diamonds and free skins

Meta's AI research head Joelle Pineau to step down after eight years

Topics :VivoChinese smartphonesFlagship smartphonesTechnology

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story