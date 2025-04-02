Samsung Galaxy wearables may soon offer improved battery life: Details here

Samsung might be aiming to use new battery technology in its wearable device line-up that includes Galaxy Watch and Ring. According to a report by 9To5Google, the South Korean consumer electronics maker is planning to do this successfully this year to provide improved ‘energy density’ to its upcoming wearable devices.

Samsung reportedly wishes to use 'all-solid-state batteries' in wearable devices starting with the next version of the Galaxy Ring, which is expected to launch later this year. These batteries have reportedly achieved higher density and are more flexible in shape compared to current batteries. This will apparently be possible due to the use of solid electrolytes rather than the liquid ones in lithium-ion batteries.

Samsung’s new battery technology: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly making significant progress in the development of its solid-state battery technology. The current version, which has an energy density of about 200Wh/L, is being upgraded to a more advanced variant capable of reaching around 360Wh/L. This enhanced battery technology is expected to play a key role in improving the performance and life of future wearable devices. According to reports, the upcoming Galaxy Ring may be the first product to show this advancement.

Although questions remain about whether putting this new battery into the Galaxy Ring would be cost-effective, Samsung is said to be planning a wider introduction of the technology in its other wearables. The company is expected to add the upgraded solid-state battery into future Galaxy Buds models as early as 2026, followed by its inclusion in the Galaxy Watch line-up in 2027. While Samsung has not officially confirmed these plans, it previously hinted at intentions to invest in mass production infrastructure for this battery innovation, showing its long-term commitment.