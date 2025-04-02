Google Messages may soon get features for improved group chat experience

Google Messages is reportedly preparing to introduce a new update focused on making group chats better. As per a report by 9To5Google, a key feature expected in this update is the option to “join this group with this unique link or QR code,” allowing people to easily invite others into conversations.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion first impressions: Familiar design with some tweaks The report mentions that this feature was found through lines of code in the beta version of Google Messages, specifically version 20250331_02_RC00. According to these findings, the generated group link or QR code will have a limited life, automatically ending after a few days. This suggests that the functionality is likely meant for sharing within known or trusted groups rather than for public or large distribution.

Besides this, it seems that people will be able to reset the group invitation link at any time. This new ability may be released with other existing and upcoming group features, such as setting a personalised group icon and deleting sent messages for all people in the conversation.

Moreover, the 9To5Google report indicates the possible addition of a feature allowing people to mention other participants within a group chat. There is also a chance of a snooze notifications option, enabling individuals to mute alerts from a particular group for set times. The snooze options are expected to include one hour, eight hours, 24 hours, and a permanent ‘Always’ option. Importantly, when a person chooses to snooze notifications, other group members will not be told or made aware of this.