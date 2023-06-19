

Huffman's comments come at a time when he himself is battling widespread protests over the application programming interface (API) changes on his platform. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has praised Elon Musk's management of Twitter's finances, praising the aggressive cost-cutting and layoffs at the microblogging platform.

Musk's influence on Twitter and Reddit

Huffman in an interview with NBC News said, "Long story short, my takeaway from Twitter and Elon at Twitter is reaffirming that we can build a really good business in this space at our scale."



"And I guess I can't sit here and say that we're not either, but I think there's a lot of opportunity here," he added. "Now, they've taken the dramatic road," he said.



On the other hand, Huffman is trying to turn Reddit profitable. Twitter laid off the bulk of its staff. Musk cut over 3,700 jobs at Twitter last year, or half of the company's workforce, in an effort to cut costs following his $44 billion acquisition.



"As a company smaller than theirs, sub-$1 billion in revenue, I used to look at Twitter and say, 'Well, why can't they break even at four or five billion in revenue? What about their business do we not understand?' Because I think we should be able to do that quite handsomely," Huffman said. He stated that there is one concrete area where Musk's example has been clear and that is job cuts.



Reddit laid off 90 employees in June. "And then I think one of the non-obvious things that Elon showed is what I was hoping would be true, which is: You can run a company with that many users in the ads business and break even with a lot fewer people," he added.

The ongoing Reddit blackout

Meanwhile, thousands of subreddits have gone dark on the app to mark their protest against the new pricing policy, resulting in millions of users being unable to see posts from their favourite community.