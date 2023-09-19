Reliance Jio launches Jio AirFiber in eight cities, plans start at Rs 599

Reliance Jio on September 19 launched the Jio AirFiber and its related services in eight metro cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. Reliance Jio is offering its home devices together with the Jio AirFiber at no extra cost. These devices include a Wi-Fi router, a 4K smart set top box, and a voice-enabled remote. Reliance Jio is offering access to 550+ digital channels and subscription to more than 14 over-the-top platforms with monthly tariff plans starting at Rs 599.

“With JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Jio AirFiber is offered in AirFiber and AirFiber Max tariff plans. In the AirFiber, Reliance Jio is offering three tariff plans with base plan starting at Rs 599. In the AirFiber Max, there are three tariff plans with base plan starting at Rs 1,499. Below are the details:

Jio AirFiber: Tariff plans

Rs 599: Unlimited data at speeds up to 30Mbps, 550+ digital channels, and 14 OTT apps subscription

Rs 899: Unlimited data at speeds up to 100Mbps, 550+ digital channels, and 14 OTT apps subscription

Rs 1,199: Unlimited data at speeds up to 100Mbps, 550+ digital channels, and Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioCinema Premium subscription on top of 14 OTT apps

Jio AirFiber Max: Tariff plans

Rs 1,499: Unlimited data at speeds up to 300Mbps, 550+ digital channels, and Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioCinema Premium subscription on top of 14 OTT apps

Rs 2,499: Unlimited data at speeds up to 500Mbps, 550+ digital channels, and Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioCinema Premium subscription on top of 14 OTT apps

Rs 3,999: Unlimited data at speeds up to 1000Mbps, 550+ digital channels, and Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioCinema Premium subscription on top of 14 OTT apps

Important to note, the Jio AirFiber Max will be available only in select areas in eight metro cities listed above. All plans are on monthly basis.

How to get Jio AirFiber

Step 1: Reach Jio

Give a missed call on 60008-60008 to start booking on WhatsApp, or

Visit www.jio.com, or

Visit your nearest Jio Store

Step 2: Book your Jio AirFiber connection

Step 3: Get confirmation -- Jio will get in touch as soon as services is ready in your area/building