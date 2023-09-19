iPhone 15 series: Benefits to buy from Apple platforms; online and in-store

Apple has announced best ways to buy the iPhone 15 series from its online and in-store platforms ahead of September 22, which is when the smartphones will be available for purchase. Across its platforms, Apple is offering its customers with HDFC Bank credit cards options to avail special instant savings. Besides, the company is offering equated monthly instalment schemes, including no-interest options valid on three and six month plans, from select banks. Lastly, there is an Apple trade-in program for customers to get instant credit in exchange for their smartphone for the new iPhone models. Below are the details:

Instant savings on HDFC Bank credit cards

Apple is offering an instant saving of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. These instant savings are available on use of eligible HDFC Bank credit cards.

Besides the iPhone 15 series, the instant savings on HDFC Bank credit cards are available on the iPhone 13 (Rs 3,000) and iPhone SE (Rs 2,000).

As for the watches, customers can get instant savings of Rs 3,000 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Rs 2,500 on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Rs 1,500 on Apple Watch SE.

Trade-in, GST invoicing, and no-cost EMI

Apple is offering instant trade-in credit in exchange for eligible smartphones. Besides, Apple is offering GST invoicing to business customers at the checkout window. Lastly, there is no-cost EMI from select banks on three and six month plans.

What more

Apple is offering free engraving, flexible delivery and pickup options, express delivery, and scheduled delivery options.