ROG Phone 9 Pro to resemble base model, but offer superior specs: Report

ASUS has announced that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip-powered ROG Phone 9 will launch on November 19, though no details have been shared about the ROG Phone 9 Pro. According to a report by Android Authority, the Pro model will feature the same flagship processor and a design similar to the base model. Here are the details:

ROG Phone 9 Pro: What to expect

The report suggests that the ROG Phone 9 Pro will resemble the base variant, sharing the same textured back panel, similar camera bump, and LED lighting on the back. The Pro model is also expected to come with an AeroActive Cooler X accessory, which may differ slightly from the one provided with the base model.

The ROG Phone 9 Pro is likely to feature a 6.78-inch Samsung Flexible AMOLED display panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is said to have a peak brightness of 2,500 nits and include HDR10 support, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

In the imaging department, the Pro model could come equipped with a 50 MP Sony Lytia 700 primary camera sensor, accompanied by a 13 MP ultrawide camera and a 32 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the smartphone is expected to have a 32 MP shooter.

The ROG Phone 9 Pro could be powered by a 5,800 mAh battery and is likely to support 65 W fast wired charging. For connectivity, it may feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack, along with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

ROG Phone 9 Pro: Expected specifications