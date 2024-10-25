OPPO unveils Find X8 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400: What's new

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched the Find X8 series in its home country. OPPO has stated that both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will soon launch in global markets. Powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400, the OPPO Find X8 series features a camera system co-engineered with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad.

OPPO has announced that it will unveil its new Android 15-based ColorOS 15 globally alongside the OPPO Find X8 series. The company has already showcased the new user interface for OPPO smartphones in China.

OPPO Find X8 series: Details

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, both the OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are offered with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage configurations. However, the Pro model features a larger display and a bigger battery. Additionally, the OPPO Find X8 Pro features a 50MP quad-camera setup at the back with an additional 50MP telephoto camera, capable of up to 6x zoom. In contrast, the standard model features a triple-camera setup with primary, ultra-wide, and portrait cameras identical to the Pro model.

OPPO has also introduced a new “Mag” wireless charging accessory for the smartphone that offers Apple MagSafe-like magnetic wireless charging of up to 50W.

OPPO Find X8 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2780x1264 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear camera: 50MP wide + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP Hasselblad portrait + 50MP telephoto (6x zoom)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5910mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15

OPPO Find X8: Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 2760x1256 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear camera: 50MP wide + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP Hasselblad portrait

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5630mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15

ColorOS 15: Details

The Find X8 series will debut the company’s Android 15-based user interface, ColorOS 15. Showcased earlier in China, ColorOS 15 brings system-wide design changes, smoother transition effects, and more. It features a redesigned lock screen with 3D effects and a "Direct Fluid Cloud" bar, similar to the iPhone’s Dynamic Island, which expands from the camera cutout to display details like timers and recordings.

The update also introduces "Super Xiaobu Assistant," OPPO's virtual assistant that offers system-level interaction, with a UI reminiscent of Siri, featuring a glowing screen border. Other AI features include Google’s Circle to Search, such as "One Circle Question" for quick searches, "Photo Q&A" for visual queries, and tools for enhancing image resolution, removing blur, and eliminating reflections. Productivity tools like AI Voice Summary for summarising video calls and AI Notes for writing assistance are also integrated.

Additionally, ColorOS 15 offers a new “Share with iPhone” feature enabling easy file sharing with iPhones. Other enhancements include improved split-screen multitasking, redesigned Quick Settings, and more.