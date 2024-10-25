OnePlus OxygenOS 15 brings Circle to Search, Share with iPhone: What's new

China’s OnePlus has unveiled its Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 user interface for its smartphones. The new operating system adds Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search and several new artificial intelligence features powered by Google Gemini AI models. There is also a new “Share with iPhone” option that the company said will simplify file sharing from an OnePlus device to an Apple iPhone. Additionally, the new OxygenOS 15 will offer smoother transitions with parallel processing capability, new icons, a new lock screen design, and system-wide aesthetic changes.

OnePlus OxygenOS 15: What is new

Artificial Intelligence

OnePlus has collaborated with Google to bring the gesture-driven Circle to Search feature to select OnePlus smartphones with OxygenOS 15. The company also stated that Google Gemini AI will be integrated as the default assistant on OnePlus smartphones, bringing the Gemini Live feature as well.

OnePlus has utilised Google Gemini AI models to add new AI-powered features, including “Intelligent Search,” which makes it easier to look for specific answers in files, settings, or notes. Other notable Gemini-powered AI features include AI Notes for writing assistance, AI Reply for text reply suggestions in messaging apps, and more.

More From This Section

In addition to Gemini-powered AI tools, Google has incorporated its proprietary AI tools for photography and image editing. A new AI Detail Boost feature will allow users to upscale low-resolution images or cropped images to near 4K quality. New AI Unblur and AI Reflection Eraser features will enable users to improve pictures by fixing blurry images and remove unwanted reflections.

Share with iPhone

The new file-sharing option on OnePlus devices will simplify the file-sharing process with an iPhone. While the company has not detailed this new feature, it stated that OnePlus users will be able to transfer documents, images, and video files to iPhone users more conveniently, but most importantly at fast speeds.

Design and Animation

OnePlus said that it has added a new parallel processing technique to OxygenOS 15, which will allow users to transition between apps more smoothly, without any jitters. Additionally, this technique has also enabled OnePlus to remove system redundancies, reducing system storage. The company stated that its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 13, will have its system-occupied storage reduced by 20 per cent compared to OxygenOS 14-powered OnePlus 12.

Apart from this, OxygenOS 15 brings a variety of design updates, including a new boot animation, new icons, more shelf card choices, and new fingerprint unlock style options. Additionally, UI elements such as quick settings and notification bars have also been updated.

Security

Based on Android 15, OxygenOS 15 will incorporate new theft protection features from Google’s latest OS. This includes Theft Detection Lock, which automatically locks devices when snatched, and Remote Lock for remotely locking a stolen or lost smartphone, among other features.

OnePlus OxygenOS 15: Availability

OnePlus stated that the open beta version of OxygenOS 15 will be available for testing on the OnePlus 12 smartphone starting October 30, while the features will officially start to roll out on eligible OnePlus devices by the end of November. OnePlus also mentioned that select AI features will be available exclusively on certain smartphones; however, the company has not specified which features or eligible devices.