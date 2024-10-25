Soon, Google Photos app to show notes on images edited using AI: Know more

Google has announced that it will soon show if an image has been edited using its artificial intelligence-powered tools within the Photos app for greater transparency. Google stated that it is making it easier to see when AI edits have been used in Google Photos with tools like Magic Editor and Magic Eraser.

“As we bring these tools to more people, we recognise the importance of doing so responsibly, with our AI Principles as guidance,” said Google. “Starting next week, Google Photos will note when a photo has been edited with Google AI right in the Photos app.”

Edits made with Google’s generative AI tools like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and Zoom Enhance are already indicated in the metadata based on technical standards from the International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC). This information will now also appear alongside the file name, location, and backup status in the Photos app.

Starting next week, there will be a new “AI info” section within an image’s “Details” page that will show information like image “Credit” and “Digital source type.” Google also stated that, apart from information related to generative edits, IPTC metadata will indicate if an image is composed of elements from different photos using non-generative features. This includes pictures taken using the new Add Me feature on the Pixel 9 series and the Best Take feature from last year, as these use images captured close together in time to create a blended image.

The company said it will continue making changes based on user feedback and will evaluate “additional solutions” in the future to add more transparency around AI edits.